Lawson’s first-ever convenience store bar looks set to be a great place to unwind on the cheap.

It’s long been touted that Japanese convenience stores are the place to go for pretty much everything you could ever want at any time of the day or night, but now they’re catering to even more of our needs, with a number of branches adding bars to their premises.

That’s exactly what top chain Lawson is now doing, teaming up with “Bar Liquor Museum” for its first-ever bar tie-up in Tokyo.

▼ Bar Liquor Museum has previously added bars to other convenience stores, like this one at a Family Mart in Kyoto.

Photo © SoraNews24

This new “Konbini Bar” will be located on the first basement level of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Washington Hotel Building, which is just an eight-minute walk from Shinjuku Station. One of Bar Liquor Museum’s areas of expertise is in pairing alcohol with convenience store snacks, and that’s what they have planned for this new opening, introducing an exclusive whisky blend designed to complement the flavour of Lawson’s iconic Karaage-kun chicken nuggets.

▼ Karaage-kun is a snack with a devoted fanbase that includes the likes of American singer Katy Perry.

This original blended whiskey is said to have a slightly smoky taste, and is great as a highball while snacking on packs of Karaage-kun. The bar will sell drinks at reasonable prices, starting at 500 yen (US$3.46), and unlike a lot of bars in Tokyo, there are no entry fees to get in.

▼ The new bar has four tables, eight counter seats and capacity for a maximum of 20 people.

Bar Liquor Museum tie-ups, like the one pictured below, generally have separate outer entrances for the bar and convenience store areas, but they’re actually connected inside, for “0-second” access between the two establishments.

The new Lawson convenience store bar will open at 3:00 p.m on 6 October with a grand opening ceremony that’s sure to include perks for those who attend. So mark your calendars, grab your karaage-kun and raise a glass to Lawson, the convenience store chain that’ll soon have digital avatars working the registers.

Bar Information

Osake no Bijitsukan Shijuku Washington Hotel Building Branch / お酒の美術館 新宿ワシントンホテルビル店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Nishi Shinjuku 3-2-9 Shinjuku Washington Hotel Building Basement 1F, Inside Lawson

東京都新宿区西新宿3丁目2番9号 新宿ワシントンホテルビル地下1階 ローソン店内

Bar opening times: 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times unless otherwise stated

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!