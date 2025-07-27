Clever design trick brings the Spirited Away star’s otherworldly appearance into your real-world home.

Spirited Away’s No Face is one of the easiest characters to see through in any anime from Studio Ghibli. That might seem like an inaccurate description of a deeply complex figure who ends up as someone unimaginably different by the end of his character arc, but I’m not saying that No Face is thematically transparent, but that he’s visually translucent.

▼ What’s going on inside No Face is often obscured, but the stuff on the other side of him? Not all that hidden.

This unique aspect of No Face’s appearance can be hard to capture in plushies and figures, but the designers for Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku have come up with a clever way to preserve this ethereal aesthetic with a new No Face noren, a traditional Japanese doorway curtain.

The curtain actually has a two-layer construction, and is made of a lacey material that allows a measure of light to pass through. That means that when the layers of fabric overlap, they still block enough light to function as curtains, but since No Face’s features are only present on the front cloth, his silhouette appears indistinct and vaguely defined, just as it would to Chihiro and the other characters within the anime.

The complete curtain measures 82 centimeters (32.3 inches) across and 90 centimeters in length. In classical Japanese interior design, noren can be used for both exterior and interior doorways, but Donguri Kyowakoku realizes that some fans might prefer to use this as a poster/wall scroll instead. Because of that, the noren comes with only a tiny cleft at its bottom, leaving it up to you as to how long a cut, if any, you want to make.

The No Face Rainy Night Double-layer Noren is priced at 5,280 yen (US$36) and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku

