Clever design lets you recreate a famous movie scene with your broth, and watch No Face swimming beneath your noodles.

One of the most iconic scenes in Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away involves a train ride on water, and just before it, No Face can be seen making its way through the water to join protagonist Chihiro on the platform, during which time the train passes by, throwing a wave of water on the silent character.

The charming scene is one that remains in the mind of the viewer long after the film, and now you’ll be able to relive the moment at mealtimes, with Studio Ghibli’s new Unabara Chinese tableware collection.

“Unabara” translates to “sea” and contains the kanji for “sea” (“海”) and “field” (“原”), making it a perfect description for this particular movie scene, where shallow waters appear to flow over the railway and its fields during the train journey. It’s apt that this scene was chosen for the new tableware range, because the bowls are designed to hold liquid-rich dishes such as soup and ramen, so when you get to the bottom of your meal, you get to see No Face swimming under water.

The collection consists of a ceramic noodle bowl, priced at 2,860 yen (US$19.35)…

▼…a smaller bowl for side dishes, (1,210 yen)…

▼…a ceramic spoon (924 yen)…

▼…and a side plate.

▼ All the items in the range are made in Japan, with the film’s Japanese title, “Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi” (“千と千尋の神隠し”), printed on the underside.

Both bowls have No Face swimming at the bottom, and an adorable little image of the character jumping, which recalls the scene where it leaps from the bathhouse into the water.

When you position your food just right, you can make it look as if No Face is sitting on your eggs or leaping into your soup.

▼ And you can recreate the wave scene from the movie with your spoon.

The clever design opens up a new world of opportunities for No Face to be holding on to, or running away from, your food.

Completing the set is a cloth placemat, beautifully adorned with No Face on one side…

▼ …and a wave pattern on the other, giving you two ways to style your table settings.

Hidden within the wave pattern are cute characters like Boh Mouse, Haedori…

▼…and Aogaeru, whom No Face spits out into the water during the Unabara scene.

Those who want to purchase the entire collection can do so with the five-piece set, which retails for 8,844 yen.

Diehard fans of Spirited Away who want to add even more No Face to their lives can also pick up a noren curtain for 2.750 yen, which, unlike the newly released tableware collection, is a restocked item, but features the same Unabara design.

The clever placement of the character allows you to have fun with the design, so you can act like you’re shocking No Face every time you pass through the curtain.

The new collection went on sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from today, with the five-piece set and the placemat proving to be so popular that it sold out online within hours of being released.

However, as we’ve discovered with sold-out online items in the past, you can still get lucky with stock available at stores, but this collection is already proving to be very popular, so you’ll want to seek out these items soon to avoid being left as glum as No Face if you can’t get your hands on them!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert mages: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

