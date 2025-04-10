A traditional Japanese curtain…with a Ghibli twist.

My Neighbour Totoro is one of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved animated movies, and part of what makes it so charming is the countryside setting and traditional family home where the action takes place. The magic begins as soon as the main characters move into the home at the beginning of the movie, when young sisters Mei and Satsuki race around the building, discovering Soot Sprites in the dark nooks and crannies.

Now there’s a way to bring this same sense of excitement and magic into our own homes, with a new product from the studio’s specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku. Called the My Neighbour Totoro Embroidery Noren, this item takes the traditional noren, a split curtain used in doorways and entrances, and gives it a Ghibli twist with the addition of some familiar characters.

▼ The curtain features a small white Totoro on one side…

▼… and a cluster of “Kurosuke” or “Soot Sprites” in the top corner.

All the characters are beautifully embroidered, adding extra charm to the cotton-linen blend material.

Measuring 75 centimetres (30 inches) across and 90 centimetres in height, the curtain is perfectly suited to doorways within the home, where it acts as a room divider and offers a sense of privacy without impeding airflow.

▼ The noren comes in two colourways — Ivory (above) and Green (below).

The small Totoro is extra cute on the Green colourway, as it’s embroidered with white thread, making it pop against the dark background.

▼ The Soot Sprites, as you might expect, remain dark so they can stay hidden in the top corner.

These two noren are beautifully made with quality materials, and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 9,680 yen (US$65.79) each.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

