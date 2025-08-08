Intricate details and moveable jaws bring the beauty and ferocity of the anime film classic to your home.

The gigantic selection of items at Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku is both a blessing and a curse for fans of the studio’s celebrated library of anime films. On the one hand, no matter when you step inside one of the chain’s branch, you can be sure that you’re going to find something cool, but on the other hand, having such an extensive array of merch means that there’s not enough space to keep everything stocked all the time.

Thankfully, Donguri Kyowakoku realizes that not everyone can fit a shopping run in before supplies run out, so for their most popular items the chain has occasional restocks. The wait might be months, or even years, but if you’ve been keeping your fingers crossed that the amazing Princess Mononoke magnets would one day come back, then you’ll be happy to know that your wait is over.

These intricately detailed pieces measure around 7 centimeters (2.8 inches) in length, though Yakul’s and the Great Forest Spirit’s antlers stretch their dimensions to 11 and 11.5 centimeters, respectively. In any case, though, they’re all large enough to command attention, but compact enough that finding space for them on the fridge shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.

Some of the designs even feature movable parts, as you can adjust the jaws of the wolves Moro and her pup and boar Okkoto to better show off their fangs and tusks.

Now, if this isn’t your first time shopping for anime merch, you can probably already guess that, like many variations-on-a-theme lines, the Princess Mononoke Face Magnets, as they’re collectively called, are sold as a random, blind-box/gacha items.

However, if you’re keen to gather the whole bunch, and want to avoid spending any more than you have to by eliminating any possible duplicates, you can also buy them as a “box set” that guarantees you exactly one of each design.

▼ As a box filled with boxes, it’s a box set in both possible senses of the term.

Individually the magnets are priced at 1,320 yen (US$8.90) through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here, while the box set can be ordered here for 7,920 yen. They’ll also be available in-store at physical Donguri Kyowakoku stores, like the forest-themed one that just had its grand reopening at the base of the Tokyo Skytree.

