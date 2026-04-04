There is a way to try them all.

On 2 August, 1996, Starbucks opened its first-ever Japanese branch in Tokyo’s Ginza district, making 2026 its 30th birthday year. To celebrate, the chain has a huge three-part anniversary project in the works, scheduled to be released in three stages across April, mid-June and August, and today they pulled the curtain back on its first big surprise: The Star Frappuccino.

Starbucks says it’s served over 2 billion Frappuccinos in Japan over the past 30 years – a whopping figure that works out to roughly 67 million Frappuccinos a year – and this first celebratory release honours that history with the theme of “Returning to our roots, and surpassing our roots“. In keeping with this theme, the new release sees five classic Frappuccinos returning from the past with modern updates to the ingredients, texture and aroma to achieve what the chain describes as their “evolved and perfected” form.

They won’t be that easy to find, though, as Starbucks is turning the release into something of a gift hunt, with every branch selling only one of the five Frappuccinos. According to the chain, this is so customers can “search, discover, and enjoy all five classic Frappuccinos” in the Star Frappuccino range.

The flavours selected for this release were based on popularity, so let’s take a look at which ones were chosen, and what makes each one so special.

▼ Melon (736 yen [US$4.62] takeout; 750 yen dine-in)

Said to be “the most anticipated Frappuccino, which generated the most excitement before its release”, this beverage originally contained the fragrant pulp of domestically grown red-fleshed muskmelon, with a melon base and melon-flavored whipped cream to make you feel like you’re savouring only the best parts of a perfectly ripe melon.

For this 30th anniversary version, the amount of pulp has been increased, to such an extent it’s being described as “the largest amount of melon pulp in any product ever released by Starbucks Japan”. Different melon flavours intermingle in each layer, delivering a “melon experience that goes beyond melon”.

▼ Fruit Yogurt (717 yen takeout; 730 yen dine-in)

Described as “the number-one Frappuccino that people want to drink right now, especially in this era”, this drink contains a blend of yoghurt, milk, and fruit syrup to create a smooth and pleasant “yoghurt sensation“. That sensation has been dialled up to 11 for this release, with a yoghurt layer that now extends all the way to the bottom of the cup. The top layer of mixed fruit jelly now contains four types of fruit – strawberry, yellow peach, orange, and white peach – adding more tartness and sweetness for enhanced refreshment, while crushed almonds, deep-roasted specifically for this Frappuccino, provide a fragrant texture and nutty richness.

▼ Next, up we have Coffee Jelly (687 yen takeout; 700 yen dine-in).

Starbucks says this is the Frappuccino that best captures its signature coffee taste, offering “the ultimate coffee experience” through its coffee-blended base, bittersweet coffee jelly layer and whipped cream topping. The coffee jelly, made from Starbucks’ original espresso roast, has a smooth, jiggly texture and slightly bitter taste that perfectly complements the sweetness of the Frappuccino, allowing the coffee flavour to unfold as you drink it. This updated version upgrades the whipped cream to coffee whipped cream, resulting in an even richer flavour and a luxurious, all-enveloping coffee experience.

▼ Kaga Bo Hojicha (717 yen takeout; 730 yen dine-in)

A Frappuccino that “truly embodies the spirit of Japan, in true Starbucks style“, this cult classic showcases a special stem-only roasted green tea that originated in the Kaga Domain (modern-day Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures). By lightly roasting the tea stems, a tea with a beautiful golden colour and toasty aroma is produced, making it a hit with tea lovers.

For this new version, the original jelly pieces have been replaced with hojicha-flavoured warabi mochi (a jelly-like traditional bracken starch confection) and a new white mocha-flavoured whipped cream has been added for a mellow sweetness. Up top is a sprinkling of “Kaga Bo Hojicha Powder”, which utilizes first-flush tea leaves for added fragrance and texture.

▼ Finally, we have Chunky Cookie (687 yen takeout; 700 yen dine-in).

This Frappuccino, said to be the number one choice amongst teenage customers, offers a “real cookie experience” with its crunchy texture and rich milky flavour. A whole chocolate chunk cookie is blended into the vanilla-flavored base, releasing the cookie’s texture and fragrant chocolate flavour with every sip. Now, the drink is even more exciting, with the development of an all-new cookie that complements the Frappuccino more perfectly, and a topping of baked chocolate and cookie pieces for extra crunch and flavour.

As an added anniversary special, the chain will be running a special “Star Frappuccino Quest” campaign, where 100 lucky customers who purchase three of the new drinks will win a year’s supply of Frappuccinos. Winners will be awarded the title of “Frappuccino Master” and receive an Original Digital Starbucks Card, topped up with four 700-yen e-tickets each month for 12 months.

Those who purchase all five drinks will be entered into a draw to win a special “Golden Frappuccino Statue”, a commemorative piece made for the 30th anniversary.

▼ This statue has been meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans at a renowned Arita ware kiln.

The chance to win prizes adds even more fun to the hunt for these new Frappuccinos, and to help you find them all, the chain has set up a special site where you can easily search for the drink of your choice and locate it on a map. As for the Frappuccinos, they’ll only be available for a limited time from 8 April, so you’ll want to act fast to find them before they disappear again into the annals of Starbucks history.

Related: Star Frappuccino Store Finder

Source, images: Press release

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