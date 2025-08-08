Legendary shojo manga/anime creators share their cast of characters with the Belgian chocolatier.

It’s been said that one mark of truly strong anime art is when characters are so distinctively designed that they can be identified from silhouette alone. The latest example of showcasing such talent came from an unexpected source earlier this week: the official Twitter account of Godiva Japan.

With the symbol X often being used to denote crossovers in Japanese media, it was clear that the chocolatier was teasing a collaboration of some sort, while still being coy about who their partner was. The mystery wasn’t hard for to solve for fans of a certain storied manga creator team, who immediately recognized the outlines of Mokona, and so were able to deduce that Godiva is teaming up with…

…Clamp, the four-woman creative collective behind such series as Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHolic, and Magic Knight Rayearth.

The full details of the collaboration won’t be announced until next month, but Godiva has at least said that it will involve a brand-new set of illustrations of Clamp characters from across their collected works, including Cardcaptor Sakura’s Sakura and Tomoyo, xxxHolic’s Yuko and Kimihiro, and even Chobits’ Chi.

Though Godiva hasn’t said exactly what the tie-up is going to entail, the most likely scenario is that the Clamp artwork will grace special sets of chocolates, likely packaged in tins or boxes that also feature the illustrations in order to give fans something to enjoy even after they’ve had their dessert. There’s also a chance that some exclusive merch, like the Pikmin pouches that were part of Godiva’s collaboration with Nintendo earlier this year, could be in the mix.

As for the Clamp characters all being drawn in a super-deformed style rather than their more intricate standard character models, trying to apply such high-line-count illustrations to space on top of a chocolate would probably blur the defining details, and Clamp has long had a penchant for suddenly giving their characters the SD treatment for comedic purposes, with the Magic Knight Rayearth TV anime being particularly fond of such lighthearted visual punctuation of its gags.

Whatever shape the Godiva x Clamp collaboration ends up taking on, the associated items are scheduled to go on sale October 1, so fans will at least have something to snack on as they wait for more info about that new Rayearth anime.

