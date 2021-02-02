Cosmetics will be sold in a lottery-style game at Japanese convenience stores as part of Clamp’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

All-female manga powerhouse quartet Clamp are known for their lavish, exquisitely detailed illustrations and girl-power storylines. The team is currently celebrating their 30th anniversary with the help of two of their most internationally famous series: Magic Knight Rayearth and Cardcaptor Sakura. These manga were serialized in Nakayoshi magazine from 1993-1996 and 1996-2000 respectively. A sequel of Cardcaptor Sakura subtitled “The Clear Card Arc” has also been released since 2016.

Dual series protagonists Hikaru Shido and Sakura Kinomoto are set to take center stage in an upcoming lottery campaign by Bandai Spirits that seems to be an expanded version of a similar promotion that was held two years ago. Beginning on February 27 at Ministop, other convenience stores, bookstores, hobby shops, and game centers throughout Japan, players can purchase one lottery ticket for 980 yen (US$9.36) and are guaranteed to win one of the following A-G prizes in the form of various cosmetics plus one special bonus prize.

▼ The eight winnable prizes feature cute floral motifs that are also a hallmark of Clamp’s works.

Prize A: Gentle Cherry Blossom-colored Makeup Palette – Cardcaptor Sakura

Fittingly, sakura means “cherry blossom” in Japanese.

Prize B: Brilliant Marguerite-colored Makeup Palette – Magic Knight Rayearth

Hikaru is joined by her friends Umi and Fuu in this stunning portrait of the trio.

Prize C: Natural Clear Powder – Clamp 30th Anniversary

Both series’ mascots Kero-chan and Mokona make an appearance!

Prize D: Sweet Heroine Lipstick – Cardcaptor Sakura (3 types)

I spy Spinel Sun on the middle lipstick tube.

Prize E: Handsome Heroine Lipstick – Magic Knight Rayearth (3 types)

In Japanese, the English-derived phrase “handsome woman” actually refers to a strong, independent woman–which fits the three protagonists of Magic Knight Rayearth well.

Prize F: Feminine Shiny Color Duo – Cardcaptor Sakura (5 types)

These powders are so cute that you might be tempted to eat them up (but please don’t).

Prize G: Mannish Shiny Color Duo – Magic Knight Rayearth (5 types)

Regardless of the somewhat lost-in-translation name, at least Princess Emeraude gets a nod in the fifth powder palette.

Special Bonus Prize: Glittering Rainbow-colored Makeup Palette – Clamp 30th Anniversary

This bonus prize features a lovely, pastel-like illustration of Hikaru and Sakura putting makeup on each other in a field of flowers that was created specifically for this lottery campaign.

It will only go to the person who pulls the very last lottery ticket at any particular campaign location–may the timing be in your favor!

By the way, there’s actually one more hidden prize in all of this…

Vanity Pouch and Illustrated Card Set – Clamp 30th Anniversary

During the “double chance campaign” from February 27-March 27 at the official Clamp Fans website, fans will have the chance to score the below vanity pouch and illustrated card set, of which only 30 have been produced:

While we’re still stuck at home in early 2021, it does seem like a particularly good time for some nostalgic appreciation of Clamp’s earlier works–as evidenced by the recent Tokyo Babylon anime reboot as well.

Source: At Press

Related: BP Navi

Images: At Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]