Hello Kitty takes on her weirdest job yet, with famous friends along for the ride.

Out of all the Sanrio characters, Hello Kitty has earned herself a reputation for being the most hardworking, turning up in all kinds of collaborations for companies like McDonald’s, Fender, and Clinique.

Now, she’s upping the ante by teaming up with Takara Tomy Arts for what might be her most bizarre outing yet, as a tooth.

In fact, she’ll by popping up as two teeth, one white and one gold, in a new gacha toy series called “Sanrio Characters All Become! – Teeth – ” The cute cat has dragged along four other members from the Sanrio stable — My Melody, Pompompurin, Bad Badtz-Maru, and Pekkle — to join her in this gummy lineup, with each tooth getting its own gum stand.

▼ Bad Badtz-Maru does a particularly fine job of looking like a tooth cavity.

Takara Tomy arts announced the upcoming release on its official Twitter account, and the news quickly garnered attention, racking up over 2.2 million views in less than a fortnight.

Some of the reactions to the news included:

“I want to see Gudetama lying around rotting like a wisdom tooth.”

“OMG these are super cute!”

“Thank you for turning them into teeth!”

“I want the rare gold one!”

“No Kuromi?”

“Where is Pochacco?”

The positive reaction to the series suggests these will become a sell-out hit when they start appearing in Takara Tomy Arts gacha machines in November. With people expressing their desire to see other Sanrio characters become a part of this toothy grin, we have high hopes that more teeth may be coming our way soon, perhaps in a second drop, so we can turn them into a full Sanrio smile.

Source, image: Twitter/@Play_Gacha

