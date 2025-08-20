Help celebrate the biggest name in Japanese puppets today.

Fans of Japanese YouTubers may have come across the velvety blue Puppet Sunsun (pronounced “soon-soon”). Its antics with puppet friends Nonnon and Zonzon in the land of Toohock have earned a following of about half a million YouTube subscribers.

▼ Puppet Sunsun has a recurring segment where it teaches us how to say certain words, such as “now,” with varying levels of intensity.

Puppet Sunsun’s success has grown so much, it’s even landed endorsement deals with major Japanese businesses such as Suntory and Sushiro. Last July, Fuji TV’s popular Mezamashi TV morning television talk show/news program started airing short film segments by Puppet Sunsun, which have been charming people across Japan with their refreshingly quaint and simple skits.

▼ Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Puppet Sunsun and Sushiro’s collab.

The latest major company to jump on the Puppet Sunsun train has been convenience store chain Lawson. From 12 to 25 August, customers who purchase three participating snacks at a Lawson will be able to take home one of six Puppet Sunsun charms free of charge.

And those not looking for the high caloric intake of three Lawson snacks can also just purchase some exclusive Puppet Sunsun merch directly either in stores or online at HMV & Books. Acrylic standees, blankets, smartphone stands, bags, and more feature Puppet Sunsun feasting on some of Lawson’s freshest foodstuffs will be available.

▼ The blanket designs

Of course, it wouldn’t be a convenience store collaboration without some limited-edition snacks too. Blueberry tarts, gummies, and rusks will be sold, as well as a special melon pancake gift tin.

▼ Blueberry Tarts come with a free magnet.

▼ You can’t spell “Sunsun” without these Gummies… or a pen.

▼ The rusks are butter flavored and individually wrapped with Puppet Sunsun and friends.

Lawson’s embrace of Puppet Sunsun goes even deeper than all of this too. During the campaign, you’ll even be able to hear Puppet Sunsun and the rest of the gang on the store’s in-house radio station, Lawson CS Hot Station, so you can truly enjoy these puppets with all five senses.

Now, I know what you might be thinking, “This is all great, but it still doesn’t satisfy the gaping hole in my soul that only Puppet Sunsun can fill.”

Well, if you happen to be in Tokyo, then you’re in luck, because a Puppet Sunsun pop-up store has been set up at Fuji TV headquarters in Odaiba. Here you can choose from among 50 different types of merch and see a miniature replica of the secret base that the puppets hang out in, but not before being greeted by Puppet Sunsun and friends when entering the shop.

Puppet Sunsun is certainly making waves in Japan and is a testament to our unending love of puppets, whether they’re entertaining us on stage or helping us get acclimatized to survival horror games.

Pop-up store information

Puppet Sunsun in Odaiba

Fuji TV Headquarters 1F, Fuji TV Mall

フジテレビ本社屋1F フジテレビモール

Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Odaiba 2-4-8

東京都港区台場2-4-8

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 8 August – 19 October

