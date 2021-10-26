Taste the flavours enjoyed by the characters, who’ll be serving customers in costume for a limited time!

Japan’s Gundam Cafes are on the radar of anime fans at any time of the year, but this autumn, there’s even more reason to visit, thanks to a new limited-time “Gundam Cafe Costume Collection” event.

The new campaign sees a number of characters from the series dressed up in Gundam Cafe uniforms, with the characters chosen by customer’s votes, which were collected between 28 May and 30 June this year.

The six characters waiting to greet customers at Gundam Cafe Tokyo Brand Core are:

▼ Hathaway Noa, Shiro Amada, Amuro Ray, Quattro Bajeena, Garma Zabo, and Banagher Links.

The character boards will be placed at the entrance and in front of the cash register, to make it seem like the pilots are actually working there, welcoming customers to the cafe.

▼ Characters appear in different locations around the cafe from day to day to keep things interesting.

Customers aren’t just being treated to brand new looks from their favourite characters, but meals eaten by them in the series as well. Unlike a lot of themed cafes, which feature food and drinks containing motifs from anime series, these new menu items are actual reproductions of drinks and meals seen in the Gundam anime.

▼ The new offerings look just like the ones from the anime.

Let’s take a look at some of the meals that have made the jump from Gundam into the real world below.

Argama Onboard Meal (1,650 yen [US$14.52])

The tray of food eaten by Quattro and Kamille in episode 32, Unidentified Mobile Suits, from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam has been perfectly replicated here, right down to the thickness of the meat and the red label on the milk carton.

Pilot Lunch for Garma (1,430 yen)

Garma’s Pilot Lunch, with fries and beef stew, has been on the menu at Gundam Cafe Tokyo Brand Core before, but this time it comes with an apple and ginger drink, served in a glass that looks just like the ones used by Garma and Char in episode 10, Garma’s Fate, from Mobile Suit Gundam.

After the Dakar speech (1,320 yen)

Another meal back by popular demand is this meal of spicy duck and potatoes, only this time it comes with an Amaretto Orange Tea, to replicate the drink seen immediately after the Dakar speech in episode 37, The Day of Dakar, from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.

Earth Federation Lunch (1,430 yen)

Fans will recognise this tray of curried rice and vegetables from the opening of Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team, where these meals were distributed to Shiro and other members of the Earth Federation Forces in the rain.



Memories of Hot Dogs (1,210 yen)

This plate contains a hot dog that looks just like the one Banagher ate in episode 1, Day of the Unicorn (Part 1), from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. The roast beef on the side pays homage to the roast beef eaten by Audrey later in the series, connecting the two characters together in one meal.

Davao Air Base Officer’s Mess Hall — Hathaway Noa (1,650yen)

Step into the shoes of a pilot at Davao Air Base with this meal eaten by Hathaway in Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash.

Davao Air Base Officer’s Mess Hall — Kenneth Sleg (1,650 yen )

Those who want a taste of what Kenneth’s having in Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash can enjoy this tray, which has more meat than Hathaway’s.

Davao Airport VIP Lounge — Hathaway Noa (770 yen)

Sip on a Pineapple Ginger Ale like Hathaway, or…

Davao Airport VIP Lounge — Gigi Andalucia (770 yen)

…enjoy Gigi’s Blue Curaçao & Pineapple Lemon. Both these Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash drinks are back on the menu after first appearing at the Tokyo Brand Core cafe for a limited time from April to June this year.

The Gundam Cafe Costume Collection 2021 Autumn event will run from 22 October to 30 November, with the full menu available at Gundam Cafe Tokyo Brand Core, while Gundam Square will be offering the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash drinks only.

The following character drinks come with a free coaster and will be available during the same period at Gundam Cafe Tokyo Brand Core, Gundam Square, and the Gundam Cafes at Odaiba and Fukuoka.

This autumn is shaping up to be a mecha one for the franchise, which recently unveiled its second real-life, full-scale Gundam statute in Tokyo.

The new limited-time event will surely come as good news for fans of the anime, especially after the country’s biggest Gundam Cafe, which opened in Osaka in 2019, sadly closed its doors in March this year.

Related: Gundam Cafe website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!