One person’s trash is another’s treasure.

When we think of industrial waste, we usually imagine chemicals pouring out of factories or mountains of unused clothing from fast fashion brands. Traditional craftspeople, however, often get a pass on the matter because of their relatively small scale and cultural importance. That doesn’t mean they don’t care about their own waste though, and one company is working on ways to minimize it.

Arita ware is one of the most popular styles of Japanese porcelain, made in kilns in and around the town of Arita in Saga Prefecture. It dates back centuries and, with its typical blue underglaze patterns, has been highly sought after in the West since the 17th century.

▼ Yoshinoya even releases special edition versions of their classic bowl made from Arita ware. By the way, the actual bowls used in the restaurants are the more cost-effective Mino ware.

Of course, when making pottery, accidents happen. Things get dropped, brushes slip, and end products simply don’t meet artisanal standards. That doesn’t mean the discarded porcelain as a material is all bad, though. It just needs a little love and care.

That was apparently the mindset of Lin Japan too. Founded in 2015, which was also the 400th anniversary of Arita ware, this company set out to make a whole new take on the art by giving the tableware metallic textures and sheens, resulting in interesting designs that have received acclaim in the U.K. and U.S.A.

▼ Some of Lin Japan’s unique brand of Akita ware tableware

Now, they have turned their attention to reducing waste. By collecting the chips and scraps that would otherwise be discarded, they are creating a line of accessories with the same lustrous colors that breathed new life into Arita ware as a whole.

Also, given the random nature that their source material of broken shards arrives in, Lin Japan has to constantly push the boundaries of what is considered possible in accessory making, resulting in interestingly fresh designs not often seen in conventional necklaces and rings.

Their store can be found in Arita Sera, a large marketplace for the many Arita ware producers, located in the town of Arita. They also have an online shop, but at the moment, only their tableware is posted for sale. An exhibit of Lin Japan’s jewelry is scheduled to be held in Tokyo this September, exclusively for potential wholesalers, so it may take a little while before they can be easily bought.

It’s good to see traditional crafts still innovating and branching out into new projects. Maybe someone involved in Mino ware can do the same thing and get us some Yoshinoya bowl jewelry too.

Source: Lin Japan, PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: ©SoraNews24, PR Times

