Nitori wans to provide everything you could need for your home, including your gaming space.

Nitori is one of Japan’s most popular affordable furniture and housewares companies. Loved for its combination of low prices and high quality, it’s sort of a like a more understated Ikea with less do-it-yourself assembly required.

This week, Nitori’s official Twitter account teased an upcoming collaboration, posting silhouettes of its creative partners. However, it didn’t take long at all for fans to recognize one of them…

…since that’s quite clearly Cloud Strife, the spikey-haired Buster Sword-wielding protagonist of Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy and furniture might not make for an immediately obvious mix, but in recent years Nitori has expanded its interior lineup to include gaming gear, and its newest batch of offerings will include Final Fantasy-themed gaming chairs, desks, and desk mats.

Cloud’s chair takes its styling cues from the Final Fantasy VII Remake iteration of the game, with the character dramatically posing in front of a Shinra Mako reactor on the back.

Mako energy is also the motif for the chair’s green stitching, and the adjustable back pad features a drawing of the Mako orb slots on Cloud’s sword.

Of course, while Cloud is Final Fantasy VII’s main character, there’s an argument to be made that its most popular character is his nemesis, Sephiroth.

From the front, Sephiroth’s chair’s styling is subtly but still recognizable to fans, as the color scheme and placement evokes the metal-plated long coat he wears. Even those who don’t pick up on that reference, though, will have no doubt who the chair is saluting when they see the back.

▼ The back pad bears a one-wing crest.

In addition to seats for gamers, Nitori also has a Final Fantasy VII gaming desk.

Functional highlights include a cable organizer box, headset hook, and drink holder, so you can stay hydrated and surrounded with the sounds of the on-screen action…

…and to keep the surface from getting scuffed, Nitori is offering a Final Fantasy VII desk mat as well.

Final Fantasy developer Square Enix isn’t the only game company Nitori is teaming up with, as they’re also joining hands with Capcom.

This silhouette belongs to a Palico helper cat from Monster Hunter, which is also getting a pair of Nitori gaming chairs, one with a cheery Palico design…

…and the other opting to be cool rather than cute with the help of Sea Wyvern Lagiacrus.

The Monster Hunter desk is more compact than its Final Fantasy counterpart, making it a better fit for more modestly sized gaming spaces.

And finally, Nitori didn’t bother with a silhouette teaser for the third game it has a tie-up with, since while Street Fighter is the most celebrated fighting game series of all time, Juri isn’t necessarily the member of the cast most quicky associated with the franchise.

▼ Not that that means the chair has any less sense of presence, mind you.

The chairs are all priced at 29,990 yen (US$203), with the exception of the white Palico model, which is 39,990 yen. Final Fantasy’s desk and mat are 39,990 and 4,990 yen, respectively, while the Monster Hunter Wilds is 29,990 yen. Nitori is planning to have all of the chairs, except the Palico model, on display at its booth at the Tokyo Game Show later this month, along with the Final Fantasy desk. They can also all be ordered through the Nitori online shop here, with shipping of all the items scheduled for November, except for the Monster Hunter desk which ships in October.

