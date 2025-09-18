Let the witches of joy, anger, grief, and pleasure inspire a dramatic new look this Halloween.

The Halloween events at Universal Studios Japan have long attracted throngs of people who want to enjoy the time-limited shows and attractions that are only available during the spooky season, and this year promises to be the same. On top of its standard offerings, Universal Studios Japan has just announced its first-ever co-created attraction with Japanese cosmetic company Kanebo’s sub-brand, Kate: Kate Presents Witch of Block 18: The Mansion Where Witches Play With Emotions.

Kate is known for appealing towards younger women who want to express their own styles freely through cosmetics, instead of conforming to the more traditional natural-looking aesthetic commonly used in Japan, so their bold and expressive style is very appropriate for a supernatural Halloween event.

The attraction opened on September 5, 2025, and during our firsthand experience, it had our excitement levels soaring. If you love makeup, this event promises to be a must-visit on your trip to Universal Studios Japan, just make sure you get there before it finishes on November 3, 2025. However, you will generally require an entry ticket or lottery ticket, which are available through the official Universal Studios Japan app. There’s also an age restriction of 13 or over, so younger children will not be able to join in on the fun.

The theme is “unleash your unseen self,” and the whole attraction takes place inside a mansion packed with mirrors, and inhabited by four witches who preside over human emotions: Kiki (Joy), Dodo (Anger), Ai (Grief), and Raku (Pleasure). When you offer up your emotions, satisfying the witches, you are able to obtain the formula for the Secret Charms of Emotion, which are said to awaken your hidden feelings.

After being introduced to the four witches by a hooded guide, you enter the mansion, and are immediately surrounded by a red and black space, Kate’s distinctive color scheme.

Inside the booths where the witches await, you face a giant mirror, meaning it’s time to show off your emotions to them, so channel your inner feelings and let those emotions loose on your face.

Apparently, we were lacking in anger, which left Dodo, who rules over anger, to look a bit dissatisfied. We thought our Japanese-language reporter Marie Morimoto looked pretty angry, though.

After leaving the booth, you receive your Secret Charms of Emotion, which was crafted by the witches and can be checked via a QR code. Ours turned out to be “The Wrathful Wildcat,” a predator who never stops pursuing its prey. You can also review the expressions you offered up to the witches.

The makeup style given to us was dark and intense, as if we were five seconds from exploding with rage, which differed so much from Marie’s regular style that she thought it was pretty funny.

Next up was the highlight of the event, where you can actually try out the cosmetic recipe for free.

The stands are stocked with all of Kate’s most popular items, along with plenty of applicators and cotton pads, so safety and hygiene is not an issue. Of course, you’re not required to test out the makeup then and there, and can take your results home to experiment in your free time.

You can comfortably use the space until the blue hourglass runs out, so it was time to put our makeup skills to the test. We had a blast trying out the bold colors and dark shadows that we would normally never consider touching.

At the end of the attraction, guests can even receive a sample of Kate’s Lip Monster, their long-lasting lipstick range.

The fusion of Kate and the ever-evolving Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween event was just perfect. This new attraction is absolutely a space where anyone with even a passing interest in makeup will be hooked, and only takes approximately five minutes plus the time needed to apply the makeup.

It’s a unique experience that allows you to attempt combinations of colors that you would usually never dream of, and it leaves you thinking, “What recipe will I get next time?” Going to this attraction early on in the day, unleashing your hidden emotions onto your face, and then heading out to enjoy the rest of Universal Studio Japan’s Halloween festivities will surely make for an unforgettable trip.

