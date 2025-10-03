A journey into Okinawa’s traditions in Yanbaru.

A visit to the Okinawa Island usually entails a stay near the capital city of Naha, day trips out to the sights and beaches, and evening meals around the main shopping area of Kokusai Dori. There are not many who venture out to the far reaches of the island to explore the Yanbaru National Park, as the farthest most will go is the popular Churaumi Aquarium, leaving a large portion of the island relatively untouched by the many tourists that visit the island every year. A new experience set to start in early February 2026 is looking to help change that by promoting the unique island-life culture of the region.

This Regional Exchange Cycling Tourism package will invite travelers to discover a more traditional side of Okinawa, exploring the stunning Yanbaru coastline and the villages of Higashi and Ogimi.

▼ Naha (red); Churaumi Aquarium (blue); and Ogimi and Higashi Villages (purple)

The tours come in three different packages: one-day, one-night/two-days, and two-nights/three-days trips. Throughout their time engaging with this unique encounter with the region, travelers can connect with local residents, explore nature, and immerse themselves in Okinawan culture. Visitors will pedal their way along the coast, through charming villages, guided by locals who share stories of the area’s nature, history, and way of life.

After a day of exercise and learning, travelers can stay at a farm guesthouse to experience harvesting island fruits and vegetables and making home-cooked meals with the local residents, allowing them a glimpse into the warmth of Okinawan family life and the region’s unique food culture.

Participants of this tour will get a chance to dive into the diverse beauty of the Yanbaru National Park through activities like river trekking at Ta Taki Falls, and leisurely strolls through Blue Zone villages, which are known for the longevity of their residents. They can also try hands-on traditional craft workshops, such as bashofu weaving, where cloth is made from the fibers of the basho tree.

The organizers of this tour are approaching this project with the goal to avoid tourism as “consumption,” but instead work together with the local residents to co-create an experience that respects nature and local lifestyles, aiming to develop sustainable tourism. Full details, including prices, are expected to be announced following the completion of pilot-program tours scheduled for late November.

Whether you’re seeking an adventure into places that most tourists miss out on, or want to immerse yourself in traditional Okinawan culture, this tour offers a gateway to experience the beauty of Yanbaru and many surprising encounters.

Source: PR Times

