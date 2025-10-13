Celebrate the fall season with chestnuts, grapes, and decadent matcha treats.

For a limited-time this fall, matcha lovers throughout Japan will have the opportunity to indulge in a luxurious offering of some of Japan’s favorite autumn delights at Hotel New Otani Osaka. The “Super Sweets Buffet 2025: Autumn-colored Chestnuts and Matcha” is serving up a range of gorgeous seasonal sweets, combined with the elegant taste of matcha.

The Super Sweets Buffet will be held from October 7 to November 30 and is open for anyone to enjoy. Guests can choose to be taken on an international Mont Blanc tasting journey, comparing three distinct versions of the dish from France, Italy, and Japan. Each of them offers their own distinct charm: Japan’s with its rich sweetness and fragrant aroma, France’s elegant and delicate sweetness, and Italy’s rich and moist texture.

▼ Left to right: France, Italy, and Japan

You can also spend the whole 90 minutes indulging in the Matcha Roll Cake, Matcha Pannacotta, Matcha Cream Puff, and Matcha Gelato, among many other mouthwatering treats that are all yours for the taking, all for the price of 6,500 yen (US$42.50) on weekdays, or 7,200 yen on weekends.

If you love all things matcha, and you simply can’t get enough of that rich green tea flavor, there’s an irresistible treat waiting for you: a Matcha Shot. Using Uji’s long-established tea maker Yamamasa Koyamaen’s Samidori matcha, which retains the true flavor of matcha while keeping bitterness and astringency to a minimum, an extra 500 yen will get you a glass of what tastes like pure essence of matcha.

Or there’s the beautiful Matcha Latte for 1,500 yen, which contains a rich blend of matcha, milk, espresso, brown sugar syrup, ice cream, and marshmallows. Every sip brings you a deep, layered flavor that combines the refined sweetness of the brown sugar, the bitterness of the espresso, and the gentleness of the milk.

To truly splurge and add some fruity sparkle to your meal, just pay an extra 3,200 yen and you’ll be brought the premium mocktail Vine of Grapes, a luxurious drink crafted with Shine Muscat and Nagano Purple, two top-class varieties of grapes. However, if you were thinking about paying extra for any of these delicious drinks, you’ll want to make a reservation beforehand, as unlike the buffet, they’re limited to only those who have booked online.

At the end of all of this, if your cravings for matcha have still not been sated, Hotel New Otani has got you covered with an irresistible treat: extra matcha. Regardless of what is on your plate, be it desserts, pancakes, or salads, you can sprinkle over as much matcha as you like to create the perfect taste for you.

For the ultimate experience, the hotel is offering a special accommodation plan that includes a guaranteed buffet reservation, a sumptuous breakfast, a complementary Matcha Shot, a Yamamasu Koyamaen tea bag set, and a serene stay in a room that has a stunning view of Osaka Castle. Plans start from 30,000 yen a night per person, assuming two guests are sharing.

With a buffet packed with elegant sweets, the refined taste of matcha, and the seasonal flavors of chestnuts and grapes, Hotel New Otani Osaka’s buffet promises to be as delicious as it is beautiful, making it a perfect way to enjoy some of the best flavors that Japanese autumn has to offer.

Hotel information

Hotel New Otani Osaka / ホテルニューオータニ大阪

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Shiromi 1-4-1

大阪府大阪市中央区城見1-4-1

Buffet open: (weekdays) 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (last entry 2:30 p.m.); (weekends and holidays) 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry 3:30 p.m.)

Website

