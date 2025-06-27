Goku’s Flying Nimbus and Bulma’s bike to be joined by two new anime vehicles this summer.

Toymaker Takara Tomy’s Tomica line is essentially Japan’s version of Hot Wheels, compact detailed diecast versions of cars that captivate the imagination of kids and kids-at-heart. Of course, with Tomica being a Japanese brand, there’s a greater emphasis on vehicles people in Japan are familiar with, such as models from Mazda, Nissan, and Dragon Ball.

In the Dream Tomica project, Takara Tomy teams up with famous franchises from the anime/manga world, handling these inspirations with the same level of respect of craftsmanship as they do real-world cars. For the first round of the Dream Tomica x Dragon Ball collaboration, the designers started with Goku’s Flying Nimbus and Bulma’s motorcycle.

Now the second batch of Dragon Ball Tomica toys are getting ready to roll out, with one of the new designs being Master Roshi/Kame Sennin’s Wagon, as seen on the cover of the 12th collected volume of the manga.

And since the Tomica Dream line isn’t limited to terrestrial transportation, the other new model is a miniature version of the Red Ribbon Army’s Small Aircraft, first scene in Chapter 70 of the original Dragon Ball manga.

Size-wise, Master Roshi’s Wagon is 6 centimeters (2.4 inches) long, and the Red Ribbon aircraft is just a bit shorter, at 5.76 centimeters.

All of the Dragon Ball Tomica are priced at 1,320 yen (US$9.10), and Goku’s Flying Nimbus and Bulma’s bike can already be ordered through the Takara Tomy Mall online shop here and here. Pre-orders for the two new models will open through the site on June 30, with shipping scheduled for mid-August, which is also when the toys will start showing up in retail stores in Japan, so you’ve got until then to sort out the parking situation for these new additions if they’re going to be sharing space with your Studio Ghibli Dream Tomica cars.

