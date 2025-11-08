Sign language art-themed Hello Kitty pop up shop opens in Tokyo.

Hello Kitty is always ready to make new friends. Having just taken part in collaborations with the casts of the Evangelion and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, the Sanrio star’s newest pal isn’t an anime or video game character, but real-life Japanese artist Hidehiko Kado.

Kado was born to deaf parents and became proficient in sign language from an early age. His desire to express thought and emotions that couldn’t be summed up entirely with spoken words or signing led him to become an artist and establish his own brand, Smile Talking Hands.

On November 6, the Hello Kitty x Smile Talking Hands Pop Up Shop opened in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood. Kado has created a series of new artwork pieces for the project, and they serve as the motif for the merchandise collection being offered. Not only do they combine Kado’s stylish sensibilities with Hello Kitty’s characteristic cuteness, they also teach some very useful sign language.

The first is one you might already be familiar with, as the sign for “I love you” is the same in Japanese and American sign language. The sign for “konnichiwa,” meaning “good afternoon” (and sometimes used for “hello” in a broad sense), is more indicative of Japanese culture, though…

…since you turn your index fingers towards each other and bend them, so that they “bow” to each other in greeting.

▼ “Konnichiwa” in Japanese sign language

VID

Finally, there’s Kitty-chan demonstrating the sign for “arigatou” (“thank you”), in which you bring the edge of your right hand down in a gentle chopping motion onto the back of your left.

The Hello Kitty x Smile Talking Hands collaboration will be offering T-shirts with the “I love you” design for 3,250 yen (US$21.50)…

…tote bags with a design that combines all three signs (2,640 yen)…

…as well as stickers (440 yen) and pins (550 yen).

A randomly selected magnet of one of the single-sign designs will also be given to shoppers who purchase 3,300 yen or more worth of items at the store.

The Hello Kitty x Smile Talking Hands Pop Up Shop will be open until November 19, but many of the items can also be purchased online here.

Shop information

Hello Kitty x Smile Talking Hands Pop Up Shop

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Sakuragaokacho 1-1, Shibuya Sakura Stage Shibuya Side 3rd floor Characolle

東京都渋谷区桜丘町１−１ 渋谷サクラステージSHIBUYA SIDE 3Fキャラコレ店内

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Runs November 6-November 19

Website

Source: Shibuya Keizai Shimbun, PR Times, Hidehiko Kado official website

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Morimo Craft Online Shop, PR Times

