Kitty-chan is celebrating her birthday in style.

As we get deeper into autumn, picnicking opportunities usually start to dry up. What with the weather getting colder and the days shorter, it becomes tougher to plan one out and coordinate schedules with friends, and so oftentimes those picnic plans get pushed back to the following spring.

However, this year’s picnic season isn’t quite over yet, and there’s an especially compelling invitation from none other than Hello Kitty.

Coming October 29 to the Roppongi neighborhood of downtown Tokyo is the Hello Kitty’s Picnic Garden event. It’ll be taking place at the Roppongi Hills entertainment complex, and the duration of the event includes Kitty-chan’s official birthday, November 1.

Though this is an open-air event, with Roppongi Hills’ O-Yane Plaza serving as the venue with grassy (or at least artificial turf) areas, it’s not clear whether or not visitors will be encouraged to actually bring a meal to eat while stretching out, as the organizers are describing it as a “picnic-like” experience. The visual motif is an English garden, referencing Hello Kitty’s birthplace of London (as per her official profile), and it looks like there will be a variety of photo spots, including a Hello Kitty statue and stylish apple tree.

Kitty-chan herself is getting dressed up for the event, sporting a houndstooth-pattern outfit on a special plushie and gacha/blind-buy straps, plus stickers that’ll be given out to fans making purchases at the attached merch shop.

While supplies last, visitors will also receive one of four mini fragrance bottles, with their scents called “Mama’s Apple Pie,” “Little Flowers Blooming in the Garden,” “The Tone of the Piano After the Rain,” and “My Favorite Ribbon.”

Hello Kitty’s Picnic Garden is scheduled to run from October 29 to November 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on its first day and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. thereafter.

Source, images: PR Times

