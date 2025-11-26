The King of the Monsters is the newest friend of the queen of cuteness.

If someone makes friends quickly, easily, and joyously, we call that person a social butterfly…but maybe we should call them a social Kitty instead? After all, it’s hard to think of someone who expands her social circle with more energy and aplomb than Hello Kitty, who just within this autumn alome has been hanging out with the casts of the Evangelion and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, as well as Japanese sign language artist Hidehiko Kado.

And yet, Kitty-chan and her Sanrio pals still have space on their social calendar for another collaboration with a giant, this time literally, of the Japanese entertainment world: Godzilla.

The Godzilla Sanrio Characters collaboration was revealed earlier this month through the official Godzilla Twitter account, with a teaser illustration showing Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and Kuromi dressed up in kigurumi-style Godzilla outfits. Kitty and Cinnamoroll appear to be dressed as the classic Godzilla form, while Kuromi looks like she’s taken on the guise of Shin Godzilla.

That leaves three more Sanrio characters, concealed as silhouettes, that the account has been revealing one by one. The fourth character to be confirmed was Pom Pom Purin, winner of this year’s Sanrio Character Ranking, dressed as Burning Godzilla, the version of the King of the Monsters seen in 1995’s Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and the recent Fest Godzilla II: Shinjuku Burning live-action short.

▼ Note that even when cosplaying as Godzilla, Pom Pom Purin still makes sure to put on his beret.

The fifth, and so far final character to be revealed, is My Melody, who, like her self-proclaimed rival Kuromi, is also wearing a Shin Godzilla costume.

That leaves one last Sanrio character that we’re still being left in the dark on. Given that they’re standing next to Pom Pom Purin, whoever it is will probably also decked out in Burning Godzilla gear. Considering that all five of the already revealed characters were part of the Evangelion and Sonic crossovers too, and the Hangyodon was also part of both of those gatherings, the smart bet is that he’ll be joining this one too.

The tweets say that the final character could be revealed at any time, but so far the illustration has been updated on a once-a-week basis, so odds are we’ll be finding out who it is around the end of this month. And while nothing has been said yet about plushies, keychains, and the like, you have to assume that Sanrio and Godzilla rights holder Toho have a whole line of cute and cool stuff in the works, right? I mean, Helly Kitty showing up without brining new merch is like Godzilla appearing without destroying a city. It just doesn’t happen.

Source, top image: Twitter/@godzilla_jp

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!