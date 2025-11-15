”The dream of taking a nap wrapped in Totoro’s tummy has come true.”

The idea of a Totoro blanket might sound equal parts cute and impractical. Sure, the cuddly Studio Ghibli star makes a fine muse for something soft to snuggle up under, but he’s also a pretty irregular shape to try to cover yourself with, isn’t he?

Ah, but Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has taken this into consideration, which is why their latest offering isn’t a Totoro-shaped blanket, it’s a Totoro Tummy Blanket.

That means that the blanket itself is an orthodox rectangle, 115 centimeters long by 85 wide (45.3 x 33.5 inches), but the pattern matches the marking on Totoro’s stomach, and the fabric colors are the same as those of his fur.

Even the texture is meant to evoke thoughts of the forest spirit, as this is what’s called a “towelket” in Japan, a blanket with a terrycloth towel-like fuzziness to it.

The blanket, which has My Neighbor Totoro written in Japanese (となりのトトロ) near the top, is made of organic cotton, a choice the nature-loving Totoro would no doubt applaud (figuratively, anyway, since without fleshy palms it’s not clear whether or not Totoro is physically capable of clapping). There’s also a trio of Soot Sprites, embroidered in a rayon/polyester blend, who’ll be joining you for your snooze.

With the Totoro Tummy Blanket, Donguri Kyowakoku declares that it has “made the dream of sleeping wrapped in Totoro’s tummy come true.” We’re not sure we would have phrased our Totoro naptime ambitions in that exact way, but there’s no doubting that the blanket is adorable, and while it might not be big enough to completely cover an adult Ghibli fan, it’d still make a very cozy lap blanket for curling up on the couch with, and it can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here for 5,280 yen (US$35.20). And if you’re looking for more Totoro-themed ways to stay toasty warm this winter, don’t forget about the Catbus sleeping bag.

