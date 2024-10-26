Like receiving a belly hug from the giant anime character.

If you’ve ever wanted to wrap yourself up in the snuggly round belly of Totoro, the giant forest spirit from My Neighbour Totoro, now you can, thanks to a new range of fluffy towels from Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s affiliated merchandise retail chain.

Called “Totoro’s Tummy”, the collection contains towels in varying sizes so you can add a touch of the character’s warmth to different areas of the body.

▼ The smallest towel in the range is the Mini Towel, priced at 880 yen (US$5.80)

Measuring 25 centimetres (9.8 inches) across, this type of towel is commonly used by people in Japan when drying their hands after using public restrooms, given that automatic hand dryers aren’t always available. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket, and the soft pile on the tummy section of the design appears on both the front and reverse side of the towel.

▼ Those wanting more belly can opt for the Wash Towel (880 yen)

At 34 by 36 centimetres in size, this is a slightly larger towel that’s can be used in a wide variety of situations, including in the shower, and it can be identified by the orange umbrella held by Totoro in the corner.

▼ Moving up a size, we have the Face Towel (1,650 yen)

The longer 34 by 80-centimetre measurements here give us even more belly for our yen, and it’s so similar to Totoro’s tummy we can easily imagine the character’s wide grin above it.

▼ And finally, the Bath Towel (3.850 yen)

With the biggest belly of the lot, this towel is likely going to be the most sought after in the range. Measuring 60 by 120 centimetres, you can truly wrap yourself up in a Totoro hug with this fluffy towel, and it looks pretty adorable on the reverse side too.

▼ With every Totoro towel featuring a different coloured umbrella, we’re tempted to collect them all.

The Totoro’s Tummy towels are available now while stocks last at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below). They’ll look perfect next to the recently released “Butterflies in the Forest” Totoro towel collection!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

