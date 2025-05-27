Whether you’re spending time at home or headed out for the day, Totoro can help keep your belongings organized.

Between its cute creature designs and detailed depictions of lush forests and peaceful farmland, the art of every scene in My Neighbor Totoro is a joy to look at. And while we haven’t found any Totoros living in our local parks (not that we’ve given up looking, though), we’re always on the lookout for ways to add some of the Studio Ghibli anime classic’s “adorable nature” aesthetic to our daily lives.

That brings us to what looks like a plushie…tree stump? Yeah, that’s clearly meant to be a rendered-in-cloth log cross-section, with Totoro on top and Soot Sprites on the side.

But from the angle of the above photo you can also see a zipper, because this is, in fact, a pouch.

Measuring 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) in diameter, the Totoro Log Pouch is part of specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku’s line of Ghibli-themed household goods that’s just practical enough to make it a totally reasonable purchase, and smile-inducingly eye-catching enough to make it an easy pick over a plainer pouch.

▼ The leaf-shaped zipper pull is an especially nice touch.

But while the Totoro Log Pouch works great as both an at-home storage space and interior decoration, what if you’ve got outdoor, or at least out-of-the-house, adventures to go on? Totoro can still help you hold your stuff, as Donguri Kyowakoku is also offering what it calls the Totoro Heading Out Pochette.

Modeled after the Medium/blue Totoro, this shoulder-strap pouch works best if a travel-light philosophy is applicable to whatever you’ve got planned for the day. It is big enough, though, to hold essentials such as your phone, keys, or candy (yes, of course snacks are essential).

▼ Totoro’s tummy is clear, but the back of the bag is entirely fuzzy, complete with a little tail.

Both bags have recently been restocked at Donguri Kyowakoku and can be ordered through the store’s official online shop, with the log pouch available here for 1,980 yen (US$13.65) and the 3,630-yen pochette here.

