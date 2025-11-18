The winter favorite is coming back to keep us all warm and full in the coldest part of the year.

“Gurakoro, gurakoro, gurakoro, gurakoro, guraaakorooo!”

They may not be the cleverest jingle lyrics you’ll hear this winter, but for Japanese fast food fans, they’re some of the most important. That’s because this siren song, as heard in McDonald’s Japan’s new commercial, is an abbreviated announcement of the return of the chain’s gratin croquette burgers, known as “Gurakoro” for short.

▼ Feel free to sing along and confuse anyone in earshot who hasn’t yet been initiated into the gurakoro fandom.

Gurakoro are both a long-running and perennially limited-time menu item at McDonald’s in Japan. So why isn’t something that’s deeply loved served all year round? Because frying up a croquette so that it’s crispy on the outside but filled with piping hot melty white sauce, macaroni, and shrimp on the inside basically gives you a sandwich-form cup of cream soup, arguably the perfect meal for when you’re feeling simultaneously cold and hungry on a chilly winter day.

This year the standard Gurakoro will be joined by a new variant with even more abbreviations packed into its name: the Koku Uma Beef Demi Gurakoro, which is extra rich (koku) and delicious (umai, shortened to uma) thanks to the additional topping of demi-glace beef stew.

Arriving alongside the two Gurakoro burgers is the unrelated but tempting roast garlic butter flavor for McDonald’s Japan’s Shaka Shaka series of add-it-yourself French fry seasoning powders.

The basic Gurakoro is priced at 440 yen (US$2.95) and the Koku Uma Beef Demi Gurakoro just a little more, at 490 yen, while the roast garlic butter Shaka Shaka powder is a 40-yen add-on to any French fry order. The entire lineup goes on sale November 26.

