The Gohan Fish isn’t just a Filet-O-Fish with rice, though.

McDonald’s Japan has always been willing to adapt its menu to local tastes, and we can thank that philosophy for such wonders as the chain’s tsukimi moon-viewing burgers and matcha green tea dessert drinks. But it wasn’t until fairly recently that McDonald’s started serving rice burgers, despite them being regular menu items at some of its in-Japan rivals for years.

But McDonald’s is making up for lost time, and this month it’s adding three rice burgers to its menu, including, for the first time ever, a fish rice burger.

They didn’t just pull the slice of fried fish out of a Filet-O-Fish, slap it between two toasted rice “buns,” and call it a day, though. The Gohan Fish Wafu Kurokosho (“Rice Fish Japanese-Style Black Pepper”), which also includes a slice of melted cheese not mentioned in its name, uses a completely different selection of seasonings, with a special sauce enhanced with coarse ground pepper, roasted garlic powder, and soy sauce that was created specifically to go well with the rice.

The Gohan Fish is all-new, but it’ll be accompanied by two returning rice burgers that are back by popular demand, starting with the Gohan Teriyaki.

Based on the with-bread Teriyaki Mac Burger, this actually uses a pork patty glazed with a sweet and spicy ginger teriyaki sauce with lemon citrus notes, and crisp lettuce handling vegetable representation duties.

Finally, there’s the Gohan Bacon Lettuce, featuring a beef patty, slice of smoky bacon, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

▼ The three burgers’ rice comes entirely from farms in Fukushima Prefecture.

The Gohan Fish and Gohan Teriyaki are priced at 390 yen (US$3.75), while bacon, naturally, can command a slight premium, making the Gohan Bacon Lettuce 410 yen. All three go on sale March 10 and will be available until early April.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!