Fast food wars aren’t new in Japan, as rival chains often go head-to-head serving up similar seasonal offerings for limited-time periods. However, at this time of year you’ll find a particularly unusual showdown taking place, between fast food giant McDonald’s Japan and the much smaller, Japanese coffeehouse chain Komeda.

The menu item at the centre of the storm is the Croquette Burger, with McDonald’s serving up the “Gurakoro” and Komeda selling the “Gurakuro“. Although both burgers are a portmanteau of “gratin” and “croquette“, the difference lies in the pronunciation, because although “コロッケ ” (“korokke”) and “クロケット” (“kuroketto”) are commonly referred to as “croquette”, they’re defined as two different things, with the former containing “mainly crushed potatoes formed into an oval shape, coated with breadcrumbs or other batter and deep fried”, while the latter doesn’t need to conform to any such conditions.

With McDonald’s having registered the trademark for “Gurakoro“, Komeda has used the “kuroketto” definition to its advantage, muscling in on the big chain with its Gurakuro. This year, both chains released their rival burgers on 27 November, perhaps at the chagrin of McDonald’s, but this was good news for burger lovers like us, who went out and purchased both burgers on release day.

Despite being similar, they’re entirely different in terms of looks and price, so we took them back to the office for a taste test, starting with the McDonald’s Rich Demi & Tartar Gurakoro, a new version of the annual Gurakoro for this year.

At 490 yen (US$3.23), this is a well-priced burger that contains two types of sauces — demi-glace and tartare. Lifting the top bun reveals the generous nature of these sauces, as they ooze their deliciousness into the croquette beneath.

▼ Underneath the croquette is a bed of cabbage and egg sauce.

When we tried it, we noticed that the creaminess of the croquette was similar to last year’s, despite McDonald’s renewing the flavour for this year. However, the strength of the sauces was definitely pronounced, with a strong garlic flavour in the tartar and a sharp spiciness in the demi-glace that stimulated the taste buds and enhanced the mild taste of the croquette. It was an excellent burger that made us keen to find out how Komeda’s Gurakuro would stand up against it.

▼ Well, for starters, the Gurakuro (left) is massive by comparison.

The size is matched by the price, as Komeda’s is on the menu for 700-770 yen, depending on store location. Called the “Gurakuro Kaoru Porcini“, with “kaoru” meaning “fragrant”, this burger contains a sauce made with porcini mushrooms as its secret ingredient.

▼ The sauce is the first thing you see when you lift the top bun.

▼ Underneath the croquette is a bed of shredded carrot and cabbage.

Our first reaction after trying this one was: “Wow!” The scent of porcini was way stronger than expected, living up to the “kaoru” in its name. The aroma and flavour was so strong that anyone with an aversion to mushrooms should steer well clear of it, as it’s packed full of porcini, in what might be a record concentration for the boletus world. The croquette is giant compared to McDonald’s, and though the texture is less melt-in-your-mouth, the crunchiness of the batter is fantastic, and with five types of cheese and cream inside, it has a smoothness and viscosity that contrasts beautifully with the crunch.

With both burgers being delicious, it’s hard to recommend just one as they’re each special in their own unique ways. If you prefer a gooey, melty croquette then McDonald’s is the one to go for, whereas those who like a good crunch to their batter will want to opt for the Komeda version.

If you’re against mushrooms, however, then the choice will be easy, but it should be noted that Komeda also offers a regular Gurakuro that’s mushroom-free, with a vegetable-and-potato croquette inside instead. And with McDonald’s also offering a regular Gurakoro, there are actually four gratin croquettes to tempt your palette this season, so you’ll be able to find a version that perfectly suits you.

