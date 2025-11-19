A soft and cuddly kaki fry, complete with lemon wedge for squeezing.

There are a lot of Japanese foods that have wide-ranging appeal, and one of them is “kaki fry” or fried oysters. With a crispy exterior and plump filling, these morsels of golden goodness are usually a great partner for beer, but now they’re a great partner for your couch, thanks to a new release from Japanese manufacturer Felissimo.

▼ Like kaki fry, there are two components to this cuddly meal — the oyster itself and the crispy coating.

Created for Felissimo’s humorous You+More brand, the so-called “Cute Oyster Cuddle Cushion” retails for 3,200 yen (US$20.64). It has a deliciously plump base, with black fringe folds and an adductor muscle recreated with synthetic leather appliqué embroidery.

The Crispy Oyster Fry Cover (3,080 yen) is a new release that instantly transforms the raw oyster into a fried one, with a textured material that displays darker and lighter spots as you caress it, creating a natural, irregular fried appearance.

▼ Plus, it comes with a soft lemon wedge that can be squeezed between your fingers to really make you salivate.

While the cushion and cover can be purchased separately, they’re also being sold as a set for 6,600 yen. You’ll be hard pressed to find any other kaki fry in the homewares world, let alone one this adorable, so if you’d like to share your couch with a cuddly piece of seafood, head to the online store (cushion here and cover here), where you’ll also be tempted to take home a pillow that looks like a Shiba Inu.

Source, images: Press release

