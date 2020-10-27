Home decor for the nugget lover with everything.

Japanese brand Felissimo has become widely known for its humorous “You + More” range, which includes fantastical offerings like this giant sleeping seal that stores your cushions and ramen towels for drying your face.

Now the fun-loving brand has returned with a brand new item that’ll put a smile on your dial, particularly if you’re a fan of fried chicken. Named “Mocchiri Juicy Karaage Cushion” (“Springy Juicy Fried Chicken Cushion“), this new product looks exactly like…a piece of deep-fried chicken.

Like all Felissimo products, this one has been thoroughly researched and designed with attention to detail. Everything from the familiar uneven shape of karaage and the springy texture of the crispy thigh meat has been perfectly replicated.

For the discerning fried chicken lover, there are three different designs available, each retailing for 3,300 yen (US$31.47) each. There’s the standard fried chicken that’s “small and easy to eat” (left); fried chicken that’s “so good you’ll want to save it for the end of the meal” (middle); fried chicken with “the best ratio of meat and skin” (right).

▼ “Extremely satisfying volume!”

And in case these cushions weren’t weird enough for you, they also come with a side pocket so you can slide your smartphone in there…

…And enjoy the soothing ASMR sounds of chicken sizzling in the fryer, by playing this 15-minute clip they’ve provided below.

▼ Still want more? Then how about this giant lemon wedge pouch (3,300 yen)?

In Japan, karaage is commonly served with a wedge of lemon, so lazing about with this collection will make you feel as if you’re lying on a plate of karaage at an izakaya tavern.

Oh, you want even more? Then how about adding an oyster cushion (3,080 yen) to your collection?

In fact, with so many weird and wonderful items in the range, there’s no end to the zany combinations you can create to match your decor. Heck, there’s even a sexy daikon radish body pillow just waiting to keep you company!

