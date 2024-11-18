A sweet and cuddly way to stay warm this winter.

Japanese lifestyle brand Felissimo is one of the best online shopping sites around, with loads of unique goods that appeal to a wide range of customers. If you’re an animal lover who likes to buy products for the home that’ll make you laugh and smile, then the company’s animal-focused “YOU+MORE!” sub-brand is worth checking out, especially now that it’s released a snoozing Shiba Inu that works like a hot water bottle.

“YOU+MORE!” is so-called as it sounds like the English word “humour“, a state of mind at the centre of each product design. The Shiba Inu will certainly make you smile with its adorable snuggled-up sleep position, but once you turn it over you’ll laugh out loud as it actually functions as a hot water bottle cover.

The warmth that emanates from the cushiony canine will have you snuggling up to it all winter long, and the fabric has been specially designed to mimic the fur of a Shiba Inu, adding to the realism.

▼ The product is modelled on the sleeping position of Charmy the Shiba Inu (@shiba_charmy), seen on the left below.

A lot of apartment dwellers aren’t allowed pets in the home, so this little Shiba Inu will fulfil their fantasies of owning one, without any need for walkies or poop pickups.

There are a whole lot of other faux pets awaiting you at YOU+MORE! as well, including the Alaskan Malamute Puppy Full Size Cushion, which is sold in a set of three, with one pup sent out across three consecutive months, priced at 4,290 yen (US$27.52) each.

Shiba Inu lovers can also indulge their passions with a Shiba Inu Cheek Mochi Mochi Pouch, also sent out over three months, priced at 2,100 yen each.

▼ “Mochi mochi”, or “plump”, describes the feel of the cheeks.

Customers are free to cancel their order after the first delivery, so they’re not entirely locked into the three-month delivery plan. However, the Shiba Inu hot water bottle cover is a one-off purchase, and it’s currently available at the brand’s online store, priced at 5,720 yen.

Source, images: PR Times

