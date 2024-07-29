Japan’s largest ice cream factory is so popular it holds a Willy Wonka-esque lottery to get in.

One of the most unique things about living in Japan is the propensity for lotteries in a wide variety of situations. From products through to concerts, lotteries are a way to provide an equal playing ground for a huge populace when only a limited number of items or tickets are available, and it’s a system that’s used for popular factory tours too.

If the idea of a factory holding a lottery sounds a bit like something out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, you’re actually closer thank you think, because this is what Akagi Nyugyo does every July and August, as it’s one of the coolest places to be in summer, given that it’s Japan’s largest ice cream factory.

▼ Visitors are even welcomed by an unusual character at the door, although instead of Willy Wonka, it’s GariGari-kun, the face of the company’s most popular product, GariGari-kun.

Our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma tried his luck with the lottery about two months ago, and was thrilled when he received his version of a golden ticket — an email notifying him that he had been one of the winners, with a spot reserved for him on a date in July.

When he arrived at the factory in Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama Prefecture, he restrained himself from doing a gleeful forward roll through the front doors.

In Japan, the word “ice” is commonly used in reference to ice cream, but Garigari-kun is an ice popsicle that’s been widely loved by the nation since it appeared in 1981.

After checking in at reception, the tour begins in the waiting area on the second floor, where the “Garigari-kun Flavour Encyclopaedia” and “Garigari-kun Sofa” help to build excitement for what lies ahead.

▼ Garigari-kun has produced loads of weird and wonderful flavours over the years.

In his early years, Garigari-kun was said to be a character who sweated a lot, and that physical trait can be seen in the packaging from that period. The latest version of Garigari-kun gives off a cleaner and more refreshing impression by comparison.

▼ Let’s begin the factory tour!

The tour starts with an overview of the history behind the popular popsicle, from the time it was originally created as way for children to enjoy Akagi Shigure — a hugely popular shaved ice dessert sold in a cup that debuted in 1964 — with one hand while playing outdoors.

By coating the shaved ice with a layer of ice candy to make it harder to melt, and inserting a stick in the bottom to hold it with, Akagi Nyugyo’s first popsicle was born.

At this point in the tour, participants get to look through windows to see the lab and production line, including how the winning sticks are placed inside the treats at random. You should always check the stick inside a Garigari-kun, because some of them are winners that’ll get you a free popsicle.

▼ The popularity rankings for flavours in 2023 has Soda in first place, with Pear coming in second and Kyushu mikan (mikan is a type of mandarin) in third place.

Understandably, photos of the production line are prohibited so Masanuki wasn’t able to share more of what he saw there, but he was able to take photos at one of the most popular spots on the tour.

▼ Garigari-kun Square

What makes this area so popular isn’t necessarily the cute photo spot above — it’s the all-you-can-eat ice cream, which participants can enjoy for 20 minutes.

▼ Which ones would you pick?

Tour participants are allowed only one icy treat at a time, which has to be eaten while seated, and once that’s finished, you can then go back to the freezers to make another selection. Masanuki opted for the Legendary Premier Caramel Soft-kun, which, as the name suggests, is a softer version of a Garigari-kun popsicle (“garigari” is onomatopoeia for something that’s hard and crunchy).

This rich caramel ice cream contains two flavors: bitter caramel ice cream on the outside and milk caramel ice cream on the inside. As he was enjoying the delicious sweet treat, the tour guide remarked that it was an extremely rare ice cream that you don’t often find in stores, so he felt extra lucky to have chosen it.

▼ The plaza is also home to the Garigari Shrine, where visitors draw fortunes.

After praying at the shrine of Garigari-kun, it’s off to the souvenir store, where you can purchase exclusive factory-only goods you won’t find anywhere else.

And there are also gacha machines to try, which netted Masanuki this cute branded pouch.

After about 90 minutes of fun insights from the well-informed tour guide, who guided Masanuki and the other participants through the factory and the plaza, the tour came to a close and it was time for everyone to return to the real world again. It had been a fantastic escape, and Masanuki highly recommends taking a tour if you can, especially for the all-you-can-eat ice cream.

Outside of July and August, the factory tours can be reserved via the website on the first of every month on a first-come, first-served basis, so you won’t have to pray to the ice gods during the Willy Wonka-esque lottery. Spots can still be hard to secure though, so mark your calendars for the first of the month from September onwards — here’s hoping there’ll be a weird flavour like Japanese rolled omelette when you go!

Site information

Akagi Nyugyo Factory Tour / 赤城乳業工場見学

Address: Saitama-ken, Honjo, Kodamacho, Kodama 850-10

埼玉県本庄市児玉町児玉850-10

Duration: Approx. 90 minutes

Admission fee: Free

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!