The Ninniku Garlic the One-Pounder is a burger so pungent they garlic-named it twice.

It’s often said that the most popular day on which to start a diet is “tomorrow,” and I suppose we could stretch that concept out to say that “next year” is an appealing choice of timing as well. So if you’ve given yourself a pass to eat whatever you want in the remaining days of 2025, Burger King Japan has an offer for you: all-you-can-eat one-pound burgers.

The chain has announced the third round of its One Pounder Challenge 2025 promotion, which gives participants 45 minutes to eat as many of its four-patty jumbo burgers as you want. Unlimited refills of soft drinks and French fries are also included, in case you want to keep your meal well-balanced (by fast food burger joint criteria) even as it becomes gigantic.

For this event, the specific burger that participants will be dining on is the Ninniku Garlic the One Pounder.

Ninniku is already the Japanese word for “garlic,” so you could argue that the Ninniku Garlic the One-Pounder’s name is redundant. However, the counterargument to that is that simply mentioning the marque ingredient once isn’t sufficient to fully convey how much garlic is in this thing, as the four all-beef patties are accompanied by fried garlic chips, garlic powder, garlic paste, and a “Special Garlic Sauce” accented with black pepper and chili pepper. You also get four slices of melty cheddar cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

The all-you-can-eat deal is being offered at 60 branches of Burger King Japan daily between December 12 and 18, with seatings at 2:30, 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m. With tickets costing 3,900 yen and the à la carte Ninniku Garlic the One-Pounder ordinarily priced at 2,290 yen, the break-even point is eating 1.7 burgers, or 6.8 patties. However, in addition to unlimited burgers within the time limit, all participants also receive a T-shirt and two stickers.

▼ Though really, you probably won’t need to present these to anyone as proof that you just did an all-you-can-eat challenge for burgers with four kinds of garlic, cheese, and pickles, as the aroma you’ll radiate afterwards will probably be just as effective at telling your story.

Each seating has a limited number of slots available, with reservations currently being taken through the Burger King Japan website here.

Oh.

It looks like there are a lot of people who’re eager to take on this challenge, and just one day after reservations opened, they’ve all been snatched up. However, Burger King Japan says that if anyone cancels their reservation between now and its date, tickets will be offered once again, so keep your eyes on the reservation site and your stomach ready.

