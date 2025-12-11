GQuuuuuuX kicks are ready to help you walk around in mobile suit style.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX isn’t just the newest Gundam anime series, nor is it merely the one with the most unintuitively pronounced title (it’s meant to be said like “G quacks”). It’s also the first creative collaboration between Sunrise, perennial production studio of the Gundam anime franchise, and Studio Khara, founded by Hideaki Anno and best known for the Rebuild of Evangelion movies.

Because of that, you could describe some aspects of GQuuuuuuX as being Gundam through an Evangelion lens, especially the mecha designs, which blend the sleek futuristic style and unnervingly organic aspects of the two. And hey, while GQuuuuuuX is out here bringing new creative partners together, why not through in a few more with some stylish Gundam GQuuuuuuX sneakers from Reebok?

Designed for Gundam fashion brand Strict-G, two models are on offer, both variants of Reebok’s Instapump Fury 94. One takes its cues from the titular Gundam GQuuuuuuX, with the bright white and bold blue, yellow, and red that’ve become the calling-card colors of the Gundam franchise’s hero mecha.

As part of the Rebok Pump family, there’s a button on the tongue that you press to inflate the shoes’ bladder parts with air for a better fit, and on the GQuuuuuuX model one of them button has a Pomeranian on it, the symbol of the faction protagonist Amate joins up with. The mecha’s Greco-alphanumerical designation, gMS-Ω, is also displayed on the side of the shoe.

▼ Ω is “omega,” just in case GQuuuuuuX wasn’t enough of a “How do you say that?” challenge.

The other sneaker model gets its design from GQuuuuuuX’s Red Gundam. This eye-catching mecha works as a visual metaphor for GQuuuuuuX’s core what-if premise, as it’s meant to show the fate of the original RX-78 Gundam had it been captured by original Mobile Suit Gundam antagonist Char and become his personal combat machine, receiving his preferred customizations and paint job in the process.

Instead of a Pomeranian, the pump button here bears the emblem of the Principality of Zeon, and gMS-α (alpha) is printed on the side.

▼ Reebok released its first Pumps in 1989, and they’ve still carry a sort of ‘80s/early ‘90s vibe, making them an appropriate pick for a partnership with GQuuuuuuX, a series that’s often tipping its hat to the past.

Both versions are priced at 27,500 yen (US$180) and officially go on sale in March, but they’re already available for preorder through the Premium Bandai online shop here between December 12 and January 25.

Source: PR Times, Premium Bandai

Top image: Premium Bandai

Insert images: PR Times, Premium Bandai

