Before you erupt like Psyduck, take a seat on Psyduck.

Pokémon is, at its core, an adventure series. It’s set in a world where adolescents leaving home to become drifters is seen as a positive, character-building experience as long as they’re capturing wild animals and playing with fire, electricity, and other potentially high-damage elements.

However, while most of the series’ narratives are about striving to be the very best, there’s one Pokémon who serves as a reminder that it’s never a good idea to push yourself too hard, and that when you realize you’re getting close to your breaking point, the smart thing to do is to take a moment to relax, destress, and do some mental self-care. So it’s very fitting that Psyduck, the Pokémon who unintentionally releases psychic blasts when he gets too wound up, is the muse for an adorably cozy chair from Japanese furniture maker Cellutane.

Cellutane actually calls this a “sofa,” since the loanword often gets used in Japanese to describe even single-seat chairs with plush upholstery, and because they also use the Japanese name for the Pokémon species, officially it’s called the “Koduck Sofa.” For the purpose of our in-English discussion here, though, we’ll call it the Psyduck Chair, as that’s an inarguably accurate description.

The chair is filled with Cellutane’s “sugobeads,” a mixture of urethane and tiny beads that lets you sink into the seat just a bit, almost like Psyduck is giving you a comforting, reassuring hug.

In addition to Psyduck’s disarmingly cute facial expression, other design points include his little tail around back…

…and his tufts of hair.

Because of its bead filling, the Psyduck Chair’s dimensions are slightly variable, depending on whether or not it’s just been sat in. The baseline measurements, though, are 92 x 90 x 79 centimeters (36.2 x 35.4 x 31.1 inches).

Cellutane is well aware that anyone who loves Psyduck enough to buy the chair is going to want to use it for a long time, and so has designed it in a way that the cover can be easily removed for washing by undoing its zipper. With a weight of 10 kilograms (22.2 pounds), the chair also isn’t so heavy that you can’t lift it up or move it out of the way when you need to vacuum the room it’s in.

▼ The cover is machine washable, so it’s kind of like giving Psyduck a bath.

The Koduck Sofa/Psyduck Chair is priced at 28,400 yen (US$183) and can be ordered through Cellutane’s online store here. It’d make a great pair with Cellutane’s Slowpoke chair, or even their Final Fantasy Moogle and Chocobo ones if you’re in the mood for an interior design crossover.

Source: PR Times, Cellutane

Featured image: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Cellutane

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