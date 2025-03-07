Japan’s anime/video game furniture maker turns its eyes to Final Fantasy XIV.

No matter how boldly adventurous your spirit may be, eventually your body is going to need to recharge before the start of your next epic expedition or everyday excursion. It’s sort of like how in fantasy RPGs the heroes periodically have to stop by an inn or save point.

So the next time you feel the need to relax and recover your figurative hit points, why not do so in a Final Fantasy Fat Chocobo chair?

This eye-catching interior item is being offered by Japanese department store Isetan as part of its upcoming collaboration with Final Fantasy, specifically Final Fantasy XIV, the franchise’s phenomenally popular online installment. Of course, the Chocobo isn’t the only Final Fantasy mascot creature with a special place in fans’ hearts, so there’s also a Moogle seat that looks equally cute and cozy.

Filled with microbeads, they’re officially called the Final Fantasy XIV Chocobo and Moogle Bead Sofas, going by Japan’s extended usage of the word “sofa” to include extra cushiony chairs even if they only seat one person. The pieces are the latest creations from Kanagawa Prefecture furniture maker Cellutane, who you might remember for their Pokémon “sofas.”

And if you’re going to plop yourself down to lounge in a Chocobo or Moogle chair, why not put your feet up with a matching (or mixed) ottoman?

Priced at 33,000 yen (US$225) and 13,200 yen, respectively, the chairs and ottomans are part of the Isetan x Final Fantasy XIV Special Collection 2025, which the department store is hosting a special unveiling for at its Shinjuku branch in downtown Tokyo later this month.

More than 20 fashion and food brands will be contributing Final Fantasy XIV-themed items, most of which are yet to be revealed, but we do know that character-themed perfumes/colognes from anime-inspired fragrance company Primaniacs will be part of the lineup…

…as will Chocobo and Moogle cookies from confectioner Teal.

The in-store Isetan x Final Fantasy XIV Special Collection event will take place at Isetan’s Shinjuku branch in downtown Tokyo from March 26 to April 1 (note that a digital ticket reservation, which can be applied for following the process outlined here, is required on March 26). However, Isetan says that not all items in the collection will be for sale in-store, while the entire lineup will be purchasable through Isetan’s online store here, and it’s probably a safe bet that the Chocobo and Moogle chairs are online exclusives, since nobody wants to have to carry those home on the train.

Related: Isetan Shinjuku official website

Source: PR Times

Top image: Isetan

Insert images: PR Times, Cellutane, Isetan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!