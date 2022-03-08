Stylishly cute new kitchen good pays homage to an item from the fourth generation of Pokémon games.

The older I get, the more relatable Psyduck seems to be. Life can just be giant headache sometimes as an adult–you know?

Perhaps that’s why Psyduck has managed to hang on to a steady contingent of fans ever since being introduced to the world back in 1996. From life-size plushies to quality, high-end necklaces, new Psyduck-themed goods keep popping up year after year.

The latest offering is a Psyduck teapot from Japanese company Ensky. Designed after the “Sprayduck” watering can that appeared in 2006’s Pokémon Diamond and Pearl for watering Berries, the teapot is a lovely practical addition to your kitchen that’s sure to make you smile whenever you use it.

Importantly, the teapot isn’t meant to be a children’s toy but is a legitimate example of Mino ware, a traditional style of Japanese pottery from Gifu Prefecture. Mino ware is known for its versatility, so this Psyduck teapot seems to fit right in with its modern take on a classic style.

▼ Dimensions: 150 (height) x 110 (width) x 180 (depth) millimeters (5.9 x 4.3 x 7.1 inches)

In addition, the teapot comes packaged in a lovely yellow box that features a screenshot of the Sprayduck from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

The Psyduck teapot will go on sale on Ensky’s online shop in late April for 13,200 yen (US$115). We recommend using it whenever you need to stave off a growing headache with some soothing chamomile alongside these adorable Psyduck sweets.

Source, images: PR Times

