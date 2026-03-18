Kakuni pork manju in three colors with Super Mario-themed power-up item designs?! Let’s-a go!

On March 12, Iwasaki Honpo, a famous Nagasaki-based manju (steamed bun) restaurant which has previously partnered with Pac-Man, released a new box set that will leave you brimming with energy.

The Super Mario Kakuni Manju set consists of three manju filled with kakuni, cubes of simmered pork belly that are a regional specialty in southern Japan. Fittingly, the set is part of Super Mario x JR Kyushu’s larger Let’s go Kyushu! campaign which is running through June 30.

Each of the delectable buns comes with a different Super Mario-inspired emblem representing the series’ famous power-up items. The pink version has a Super Mushroom, the original version has a Fire Flower, and the yellow version–which also has curry powder mixed into its dough–has a Super Star.

The combination of the salty-sweet meat and fluffy dough makes for a heavenly combination that will leave you feeling as invincible as, well, Mario.

The three-piece set also comes in original packaging with an original paper bag, along with instructions for warming your buns up.

The Super Mario Kakuni Manju Set is only available online at Iwasaki Honpo’s online shop for 2,300 yen (US$14.41), with a separate cost for shipping. Speaking of Kyushu, the near future would be a great time to visit the southern island as travelers from certain countries will soon be able to ride a stretch of the Kyushu Shinkansen for free.

Source, images: PR Times

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