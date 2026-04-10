Jagarico one-ups a viral global trend for fans of Japanese flavour.

If you’re the type of cook with a high desire to eat tasty food but a low desire to make it, then you may have heard of a new hack taking the world by storm: Pringles Chocolate.

This sinfully simple snack involves pouring melted chocolate straight into a Pringles can and leaving it to harden, and it recently caught the attention of our snack-loving reporter P.K. Sanjun. Gripped with an intense desire to make it, P.K. headed out to a nearby store to grab some chocolate and a tub of Pringles, but when he was there, he spotted something that might just one-up the original hack.

▼ Jagarico

This iconic snack is insanely popular in Japan, and much like Pringles, it comes in its own tub that would be perfect for pouring hot chocolate into. It would give the hack a distinctive Japanese flavour too, especially when combined with another popular treat – Lotte’s Ghana milk chocolate.

While these ingredients are slightly different to what’s used in the viral Pringles Chocolate, the core components are there, and the method of preparation is the same.

▼ Simply melt the chocolate in a metal bowl over a pot of boiling hot water.

▼ Then open the snack tub and pour in the melted chocolate.

It’s a good idea to tap the cup a few times while pouring to let the chocolate settle evenly around the snacks. Then, once you’ve poured in all the chocolate, cover the tub with plastic wrap and refrigerate for around four hours.

▼ Four hours later

Now we get to the fun part – ripping the tub away from the hardened chocolate.

Pulling the chunk of chocolate out reveals some parts are more evenly covered than others.

That’s okay, though, because the next step is to cut the whole thing up into bite-sized chunks.

▼ After the first cut, the chocolate ratio might seem a little high…

▼ …but the smaller chunks are perfect.

Now all that was left to do was try it, and after popping a chunk into his mouth, P.K. opened his eyes wide in surprise. Not only was his creation insanely delicious, it was an exciting experience in texture as well. Super hard and crunchy on the outside, but tender on the inside, the salty sweet combination was like the best of two decadent worlds, and P.K. reckons it might actually be better than the Pringles Chocolate everyone is raving about right now.

So next time you’re craving a taste of Japan but don’t have the time or motivation to cook, why not grab a tub of Jagarico from your nearest Japanese store? It’ll add a unique twist to your chocolate, and then you can down it with Peanuts and Coke, Japan’s other new viral obsession.

Photos: ©SoraNews24

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[ Read in Japanese ]