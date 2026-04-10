Your home is your castle, and Studio Ghibli’s Heen will make it a clean one to boot.

Ordinarily, it’d be hard for something as mundane as a dog to leave much of an impression on audiences in a movie that also includes wizards, flame spirits, and entire buildings that can get up and walk. But when said dog is designed by Hayao Miyazaki, the Studio Ghibli co-founder’s anime artwork can make even an unassuming pooch into a scene-stealer, as is the case with Howl’s Moving Castle’s Heen.

An original character created for the anime adaptation of the British novel, Heen is a character who it’s hard to get a read on at first. On the one hand, the shaggy little guy looks both physically and mentally lethargic, but there’s also a sort of mysterious prescience suggested by his calm, unhurried demeanor and human-like eyes. Similarly, while this fabric recreation of Heen might look like a high-quality plushie, it too has another side to it, as it’s actually a mop.

Offered by Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, the Heen Mop takes the Ghibli dog’s shaggy coat to its practical extreme, turning it into a full-blown cleaning tool.

Though officially called the Heen “Mop,” you could also make linguistic arguments for calling it a duster or scrubber. While Heen’s fur fibers are mop-caliber long and thick, there’s no place to attach or insert a handle, so you’ll need to hold him in your hand when you’re cleaning together.

While it’s cute enough to be a decorative plushie, the Heen Mop really is meant to be used for cleaning, and it even has a circular strap hidden among its mop strands so that you can hang Heen on a hook when he’s not working.

The Heen Mop is priced at 2,200 yen (US$14) and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here thanks to a recent restock, letting you add a touch of Ghibli cuteness to your spring cleaning projects.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, Donguri Kyowakoku

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