Turns out Mario throws a baseball like he throws a fireball.
Nintendo’s Super Mario may be a plumber by trade and adventurer by necessity, but you could make a pretty convincing argument that his true passion is sports. When his schedule isn’t filled up saving the Mushroom Kingdom, we’ve seen Mario appear in a variety of sports video games, such as Mario Tennis and Mario Strikers, and this season he’s showing up at real-world baseball games in Japan too!
As part of a partnership with Nippon Professional Baseball, on May 6 Mario showed up at Yokohama Stadium in the city of Yokohama, where the home team Baystars were set to take on the visiting Hiroshima Carp. Mario wasn’t here just to watch from the stands, though, as he also took the mound to throw out the opening pitch, as seen in the video below.
▼ Mario makes his appearance at the 40-second mark, but there’s a treat for the ears of Nintendo fans even before that.
『スーパーマリオブラザーズ40周年 × プロ野球12球団』— 横浜DeNAベイスターズ (@ydb_yokohama) May 6, 2026
セレモニアルピッチにマリオが登場し、投球を披露しました⚾️#baystars pic.twitter.com/1gUn9TN8eS
Technically, as per Japanese baseball jargon, Mario threw the game’s “ceremonial pitch.” He didn’t exactly put the ball right in the center of the strike zone, but really, his delivery is faithful to Nintendo lore. Since the very first Super Mario Bros. game, when Mario throws a fireball, it travels just a short distance before bouncing, so it makes sense that when he throws a baseball, it follows the same sort of trajectory.
Mario’s opening pitch wasn’t the only Nintendo flare at the game, as the first, second, and third bases were all given Question Block makeovers…
『スーパーマリオブラザーズ40周年 × プロ野球12球団』— 横浜DeNAベイスターズ (@ydb_yokohama) May 6, 2026
本日の試合では、1～3塁に「ハテナブロック」をモチーフとした特別なデザインの塁ベースが使用されます✨
試合前にはマリオ、ルイージ、ピーチから #石田裕太郎 選手にベースが贈呈されました💫#baystars pic.twitter.com/tLOvtSIKPF
…and the Baystars’ cheerleading squad, collectively called Diana, donned special Toad caps.
『スーパーマリオブラザーズ40周年 × プロ野球12球団』— 横浜DeNAベイスターズ (@ydb_yokohama) May 6, 2026
本日は、マリオ、ルイージ、ピーチがハマスタに登場！✨#baystars pic.twitter.com/20K7Kl1A6G
Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach also stopped by the newly opened Basegate entertainment complex, across the street from the stadium, for a fan meet-and-greet.
『スーパーマリオブラザーズ40周年 × プロ野球12球団』— 横浜DeNAベイスターズ (@ydb_yokohama) May 6, 2026
試合前にYデッキでマリオ、ルイージ、ピーチがお出迎え🙌#baystars pic.twitter.com/5z944wGgmF
Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Baystars ended up getting absolutely wrecked by the Carp, losing the game by a score of 10-0. But while Mario’s appearance didn’t put a notch in the win column for the home team, it did put smiles on a lot of game fans’ faces.
Source: Twitter/@ydb_yokohama, Baystars official website
Top image: Baystars official website
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