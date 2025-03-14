“Slime Sandwich Mold” usually wouldn’t be such an appealing combination, but these are sandwich makers shaped like the beloved Dragon Quest mascot we’re talking about.

The standard gameplay loop in RPGs is pretty simple: venture forth into the game world, encounter monsters, and slay them for treasures. Of course, here in the real world we have the unexpected situation in which Dragon Quest’s Slime has become so beloved that the iconic monster itself is often a treasure coveted by fans.

In the latest example of that, arcade operator Taito has revealed that it’s going to be stocking its prize redemption machines (claw/crane games and the like) with a new line of Slime prizes, with the most eye-catching of the bunch being the “A Slime Appears! Sandwich Mold.”

While the promotional image might at first glance look like this is a Slime that you stick inside a sandwich, it’s actually the opposite, as the sandwich mold is shaped so that you press it into standard slices of bread to cut out a Slime-shaped sandwich. It doesn’t just give you a Slime silhouette, either, as the mold is contoured to recreate the creature’s disarmingly cute smile and inquisitive eyes too.

If you’re thinking that it would be a shame to stuff such a special sandwich in a plain brown bag to transport to work or school, the Taito Prize Slime lineup also includes Slime and Metal Slime lunch boxes. While these two-tiered containers are primarily designed for a bento boxed lunch-style meal, they’re sized slightly larger than the sandwich mold, so your Slime sandwich should fit nicely inside too.

And if you’re looking for a container in which to store non-food items, these Slime Tower Cases, in either Metal or Gold Slime versions, should do the trick. The entire stack is 18-centimeters (7.1 inches) tall, separated into three compartments that open with a clever rotating motion, making it a triple stack of cases for accessories or sundry supplies for daily life (what people in Japan call komonoire).

The Slime Prize lineup is set to begin appearing gradually at Taito Station arcades across Japan starting March 15.

Related: Taito Station location list

Source: Game Watch via Yahoo! Japan News, Taito

Top image: Taito

Insert images: Taito

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!