Our stomachs are commanding us to eat them.

Even with RPGs having largely moved away from random monster encounters in the modern era, there are few situations that bring more joy to adventurers than when a slime appears. Specifically, we’re talking about the slimes found in Dragon Quest, who started out in a purely adversarial role but have since evolved into the series’ most recognizable mascot character, making their sudden appearances feel like pop-in visits from an old friend.

But while it’s always a joy when slimes show up in Dragon Quest games, we think we may have found an even more welcome place for them to appear: inside donuts!

Among the dining options in Tokyo’s Akihabara neighborhood is Luida’s Bar, named after the recurring tavern-managing character who first appeared in Dragon Quest III (and who’s also known as Patty in English overseas versions of the games).

As of March 3, this Dragon Quest-themed restaurant is holding its Slime Sweets Fair Valentine’s and White Day Event, and although it’s a little strange to start a Valentine’s Day promotion more than two weeks after February 14, one of the bet ways to get people to give you a pass on tardiness is by offering them adorable, delicious-looking desserts, which is just what Luida’s Bar is doing with its slime donuts, which are actually full-on dessert combo sets.

The Slime Pop Donut and Hot Chocolate-Chocolate Version (pictured above) gets you a donut covered in chocolate glaze and sprinkles with a slime made of iced chocolate mousse perched in the center. This is accompanied by a glass of hot chocolate and a dish of merengue slimes, which you can either eat on their own or plunk into the hot chocolate where they’ll charmingly bob around while melting into the beverage and making it even more decadently flavorful.

If you’re looking for something that’s both fun and fruity, there’s also a Slime Pop Donut and Hot Ruby Chocolate-Raspberry Version set, with a different drink and glaze.

▼ And yes, some of the sprinkles appear to be slime-shaped too!

Both of the slime donut sets are priced, as per the restaurant’s terminology, at 1,650 gold, which converts to 1,650 yen (US$11.15). The Slime Sweets Fair Valentine’s and White Day Event will be going on until March 31, meaning that it will be possible to eat slime donuts on White Day (March 14), but bear in mind that Luida’s Bar requires reservations on weekends and holidays, which can be made through the restaurant’s website here.

Restaurant information

Luida’s Bar / ルイーダの酒場

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Soto Kanda 1-1-10

東京都千代田区外神田１丁目１−１０

Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

