Starbucks Day Trip line gives each and every part of Japan a chance to shine.

Starbucks has branches all across Japan, and while they’re all part of the same chain, they each have pride for their individual part of the country too. We’ve seen that before with special regional drink offerings, and now Starbucks Japan is adding some visual fun for each of Japan’s 47 prefectures with its Starbucks Day Trip drinkware and decoration line.

Starting with the practical side of the collection, the Starbucks Day Trip Bottle and Bag Set bundles a 532-mililiter (18-ounce) stainless steel drink bottle with a denim shoulder-strap bag to carry it in. 47 different designs are on offer, with illustrations showing the prefecture’s name written on a Starbucks cup plus different per-prefecture color patterns on the checked cloth near where the drawstrings close.

▼ The Starbucks Day Trip bag for Tokyo…

▼ …and the one for Kanagawa Prefecture.

The bottle itself sports the Starbucks logo, but with no regional flourishes. However, you can add prefectural appeal by putting some cute Day Trip stickers on it.

Though the packaging calls them “city stickers,” these are prefecture-based, with a total of 47 sticker sets.

▼ Stickers for (left to right) Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, and Gunma Prefectures

Each prefecture gets four sticker designs: the name-on-cup illustration also used for the bag, the shape of the prefecture with a coffee-bean motif, the first hiragana phonetic character used to write the prefecture’s name, and an adorable barista bear holding the special ingredient used for the flavor exclusive to that prefecture’s Starbucks branches during the chain’s Jimoto Frappuccino campaign highlighting Japan’s local specialty foods and cultural traditions.

▼ Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Yamagata, Nagano

▼ Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, and Wakayama

▼ Tottori, Shimane, Okayama Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi

▼ Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kumamoto, and Okinawa

Drink bottle and bag bundles are priced at 4,200 yen (US$26) and stickers at 700 yen, though only three stickers for each prefecture are included in each pack, so you’ll have to buy more than one, and have a little luck, if you want all four for a place. As for availability, they all go on sale in-store at Starbucks branches in their respective prefectures on June 24, but Starbucks Japan’s online shop is currently offering limited quantities of the bottle/bag sets here.

Source: Starbucks Japan via Fashion Press

Top image: Starbucks Japan

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2)

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