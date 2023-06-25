Five stylish bags and five sophisticated bottles make this a desirable collection for Starbucks fans!

You know how wild people go for Starbucks merchandise–ourselves included. Now imagine if they teamed up with a popular Japanese handbag brand for even more goods? Tokyo-based bag and accessories company Porter–recently known for their ridiculously popular furry Totoro bags–has collaborated with Starbucks Japan for the first time ever to make ten stylish new items, which are available now.

There are actually two different lines: one sold only online, and one available both online and in the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo. Both come with bags, of course, but also bottles–because you can’t have a Starbucks goods line without bottles.

The online products, called the Starbucks x Porter collection, include two drum bags that come in two sizes and two colors (29,000 yen [US$204.46]) for the small size and 38,000 for the large size). The shape of the bag, which is an original design, is based on the shape of a coffee bean, and the dark green and black colors fit with Starbucks’ aesthetics. They also have a bottle pocket that makes it easy to store and retrieve your favorite Starbucks tumbler.

▼ The large size bag

Also selling exclusively online are three tumblers (4,900 yen each) in black, white, orange, and green, colors representing both brands. They feature the Starbucks logo on one side and the Porter mascot, Porter-kun, wearing a Starbucks apron on the other side.

▼ The small size bag

The Starbucks Reserve x Porter collaboration, which is sold both online and in the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, contains one drum bag (46,000 yen) and one bottle design (6,000 yen) that comes in two colors. Like the bags in the online-only line, the shape of this bag is also inspired by the coffee bean but is adorned in black and caramel colors on the leather, to match the interior of the Reserve Roastery Tokyo.

The matching bottles have the same color scheme with a metallic flair, and has the Reserve Roastery logo on one side and Porter-kun wearing a Starbucks apron on the other. Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo’s products are always gorgeous, so we aren’t surprised to see that this collaboration is equal parts sophisticated and cool.

If you’d like to see all of the products in person, there’s a limited-time-only pop-up shop in two Porter stores in Tokyo from June 21 to 30, so be sure to pop by the “Starbucks in the Porter Gallery” pop-up at the Porter Omotesando and Porter Tokyo branches.

Otherwise, you can order these stylish pieces from the Starbucks online store…when they’re in stock, since it seems like they’re already sold out.

Source: Starbucks via Netlab

Images: Starbucks

