The Joy Pack Water Bottle brings colour and fun to your hydration session.

On 12 March, Starbucks Japan gave us an exciting new range of limited-edition mugs, tumblers and bottles for spring, but there was one special product that stood out — the Joy Pack Water Bottle.

This brand new, never-before-seen product comes as a set with a “Joy Pack” containing two stickers and a coin case. Amplifying the joy is the fact that these accessories are concealed within the silver pack, adding a blind-buy element to the set as you won’t know what type of stickers and coin case you’ve received until you open the bag.

While there are four different packs available, the bottle at the heart of it all remains the same. With a 710-millilitre (24-ounce) capacity, the bottle is light so it doesn’t add much weight, and the attention to detail is particularly cute, as the 100-millilitre points are marked by coffee beans.

▼ Love is in the details.

Only designed to be used with cold drinks, this bottle will definitely come in handy during the warmer months, and though it’d be worth buying on its own, the “Joy Pack” certainly adds to the appeal. The rustling sound and glossy shine of the bag makes you feel like a kid again when you open it, and that childlike wonder intensifies as you peer inside to discover…

▼…the true identity of your secret goods!

Starbucks’ cute Bearista character is given a gummy-style makeover for the sticker-and-coin-case sets, with candy colours that elicit joy as soon as you lay eyes on them. Applying the stickers to the bottle will add colour and humour to your mobile hydration station, and the coin case can be attached to the handle or around the neck of the bottle for extra convenience.

Sparking even more joy is the price, because although it costs 1,900 yen (US$12.71), you get a free coupon with the set that can be exchanged for 1,100 yen worth of in-store food or a drink priced up to 1,080 yen.

That means the bottle and accessories only costs around 800 yen, and you get the added bonus of being able to treat yourself to a drink or snack as well. With the new colour-changing Frappuccino currently on the menu for a limited time, we definitely know what we’ll be getting!

Photos ©SoraNews24

