Special Snoopy serves up kindness in this huge new release.

Starbucks has been delighting fans of the Peanuts comic with a couple of limited-edition collaborations over the years, and now fans will be reaching for their wallets yet again, with the announcement of a third tie-up covering drinks, food and exclusive goods.

The star of the collaboration is “Joe Kind“, an original Snoopy character created for the campaign, who aims to spread kindness right around the world, as this collaboration will be released in 85 percent of the countries where Starbucks operates. Japan, however, will be receiving some exclusive goods unavailable anywhere else, so let’s take a look at what the chain has in store for us below!

First up is the Joe Kind Snoopy Caramel Chocolate Oat Milk Frappuccino (707 yen [US$4.72] for takeout; 720 yen for dine-in), which combines the gentle sweetness of caramel and chocolate with oat milk to create a delicious blend of flavours.

▼ Topped with a Joe Kind Snoopy chocolate topper, this is kindness in a cup.

▼ As for food, there’ll be a Joe Kind Snoopy American Waffle (490 yen)…

▼… and a Joe Kind Snoopy Sugar Doughnut (480 yen), both of which are only available for dine-in customers.

▼ Then we have a huge collection of goods, some of which are only available in Japan.

The first group of goods is only available at the official online store.

▼ Peanuts Cold Cup Tumbler Blue — 710 millilitres (24 ounces); 3,500 yen

▼ Peanuts Stacking Mug Yellow — 414 millilitres (3,000 yen)

▼ Peanuts Stainless Steel Cold Cup Tumbler Pink — 473 millilitres (5,900 yen)

▼ Peanuts Stainless Steel Bottle Green — 473 millilitres (5,900 yen)

▼ Peanuts Stainless Steel Bottle Purple — 473 millilitres (5,900 yen)

▼ Peanuts Stainless Steel ToGo Tumbler White — 473 millilitres (5,500 yen)

▼ Peanuts Baseball Cap (available in Blue, Green, White or Black, priced at 3,900 each)

▼ Peanuts T-shirt (Blue, Green, Black or White, in small through to extra large sizes, priced at 4,400 yen each)

▼ Peanuts Tote Bag (4,500 yen)

▼ Peanuts Face Mug — 355 millilitres (4,500 yen)

▼ Peanuts Key Chain (2,600 yen)

▼ Starbucks Card Gift Peanuts Online Store To You (2,550 yen, with 2,000 yen store credit)

The following three items are only available in Starbucks stores.

▼ Starbucks Card Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy (2,000 yen with 2,000 yen store credit)

▼ Starbucks Card Peanuts Love (2,000 yen with 2,000 yen store credit)

▼ Peanuts Reusable Cup White — 473 millilitres (800 yen)

The following items are available both in-store and online.

▼ Peanuts Beverage Card — Heart Window (900 yen)

▼ Peanuts Beverage Card — Cup Shape (900 yen)

▼ Peanuts Mini Cup Gift (1,300 yen)

▼ Peanuts Pin Badge (Green, Pink, Blue — 1,200 yen each)

And finally,we have three Digital Starbucks Card Gifts, which can be credited with 1,000- 30,000 yen worth of credit, and purchased from the official app and website.

Because this is as much a kindness campaign as it is a Peanuts campaign — it marks the chain’s “Global Month of Good”, when staff around the world participate in volunteer activities — there’s a set of digital wallpapers for Rewards members who make a purchase…

▼ …and an exclusive sticker, available to Gold rewards members by lottery.

Starbucks is certainly giving us more than peanuts in this Peanuts campaign, and it will be available for a limited time, from 25 March to 8 April, while stocks last.