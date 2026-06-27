Timepiece is a stylish salute to 30 years of Pokémon history.

The name of Casio’s G-Shock line of watches is short for “Gravitational Shock,” a nod to its design priority of impact and vibration resistance. Linguistically, though, “shock” can also refer to electrical charges, so why not a tie-up with Japan’s favorite source of electrical energy, Pikachu?

Yes, G-Shock’s latest creative partner is none other than the Pokémon franchise, and while Casio’s newest creation might bear the official designation GA-110PKM-7AJR, it’s a lot easier to just call it the Pokémon G-Shock.

The color scheme makes use of plenty of red, green, and blue accents, not just because they pop nicely against the white casing and strap, but because Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue were the first three titles released in the video game branch of the Pokémon media family, and the G-Shock watch is part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the series’ start.

Zooming in to see other design details, the secondary dial reveals itself to have a Poké Ball motif, with a pointing Pikachu tail functioning as its hand.

Arguably the most captivating part, though, is the band, which features the likenesses of more than 30 different Pocket Monster species, including the starter Pokémon trios for every generation in the series thus far.

▼ And Eevee and Mew are here too!

Flip the watch over, and there’s a Pokémon 30th anniversary engraving on the caseback.

Naturally, a watch that’s this committed to its theme requires similarly inspired packaging, and in addition to shipping inside a box covered with Pokémon illustrations, the included case is shaped like a Poké Ball.

The Pokémon G-Shock is priced at 33,000 yen (US$205), but with high demand expected it’s being offered through a purchase lottery system. Applications can be made through the Casio online store here between July 1 and 6, with eligibility to be announced by the night of July 16.

Source: Casio (1, 2, 3)

Top image: Casio

Insert images: Casio (1, 2)

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