Heart-tailed female Pikachu steals the show in this special new release.

Pokémon trainers looking for a watch to suit their lifestyles would be hard pressed to find a better choice than Casio’s G-Shock collection. Designed to have “triple 10” resistance–a battery life of 10 years, a water resistance of 10 bar and the ability to survive a fall of 10 metres (33 feet)–the G-Shock is like a Pokémon with perfect stats, with the added bonus of being able to keep time.

The Baby-G range is cute as well, with styles 30-percent smaller than the original to fit slimmer adult wrists, and now they’re set to become even cuter, thanks to a new collaboration with Pokémon starring beloved character Pikachu.

This new watch will pay homage to the female Pikachu, identified by her heart-shaped tail, which makes its appearance on the watch strap and loop in hues of pink and chocolate brown.

According to Casio, the watch strap depicts Pikachus enjoying the great outdoors to symbolise the “active image” of the Baby-G brand.

The watch itself is swathed in pinky beige, and the dual face, displaying both analog and digital time, tips its hat to Pikachu’s 25th spot in the Pokédex with “Pikachu #025“.

Looking closely at the watch face reveals another familiar face, as the hour and minute hands resemble the ears of a Pikachu! And that’s not all–looking at it side-on reveals two more ears, between 7 and 8 o’clock and 10 and 11.

▼ Pikachu, I see you!

To top it all off, the watch will come packaged inside an adorable Poké Ball, making it a great gift for yourself or a fellow trainer.

With a watch this cute, you’ll have no problem keeping an eye on the time, but you’ll have to be able to catch it first, as this timepiece is only being made in limited numbers. Available in Japan from 5 February, the BA-110PKC model, as it’s called, will retail for 19,800 yen (US$190.80) wherever Baby-G watches are sold.

It’ll make a nice addition to the black 8-bit Pikachu Baby-G released in 2019, and don’t forget–you can always add some Pokémon jewellery to complete your outfit!

Source, images: PR Times

