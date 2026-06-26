One drink will have us coming back for more this summer.

Summer has arrived in Japan, and the season is looking particularly peachy at Starbucks, where you’ll find several new drinks filled with the flavour of peach. However, the Frappuccino isn’t the star of the show for us this time around, as we believe another newly released beverage has more potential for enjoyment.

▼ Let’s start by taking a look at the Peach & Peach Milk Frappuccino (720 yen [US$4.45] for dine-in).

Peach-flavoured Frappuccinos have been known to appear periodically at Starbucks, but they tend to be different every time they grace the menu. This time, the use of skimmed milk marks a noticeable change, and the difference is felt on the palate with a creamy yet lighter, cleaner finish. It’s every bit as delicious as it looks, with the peach fruit pieces in the base delivering jelly-like freshness and fruity contrast to the milky body and whipped cream topping. It’s well-balanced, with just the right amount of sweetness, but if you want to dial that sweetness up a notch, adding White Mocha Syrup for an extra 55 yen is a recommended option.

▼ Next up, the Craft Juicy Peach Tea (from 630 yen).

This tea is making its return after being well received last year, but this time, peach syrup has been added, giving it an even stronger peach flavour. The slight astringency of the black tea pairs incredibly well with the thick, sweet peach pieces at the base of the cup, and the syrup adds an extra layer of sweetness, resulting in a smoother texture and a well-rounded finish.

It’s the perfect peach tea for the warmer months ahead, and so refreshing that you can easily gulp it down. Those wanting a little more sweetness can add honey as a free customisation, and baristas also suggest adding milk and requesting less ice, which will soften the astringency and turn it into a delicious milk tea.

▼ We couldn’t resist the idea of a peachy milk tea, so we tried out the milky customisation.

The addition of milk completely changed the look of the drink, making it look like an entirely different beverage. After giving it a good stir, it looked even more different than the original version.

The milky version was absolutely delicious, as the dairy component rounded out the flavour of tea, making it smoother, creamier, and even easier to drink. In fact, we’d go so far as to say it’s our favourite drink of the bunch, beating the not-pictured Chillax Soda Peach as well, as it shows you the potential of the tea to transform and shine with various customisations.

While you won’t be disappointed with any of the new peachy offerings, which are designed to showcase different sides of the peach, we highly recommend trying the milky craft tea. It’s a delightful beverage you’ll want to keep going back for while it’s available during the summer months, and it’s a great reminder that sometimes the Frappuccino isn’t always the Starbucks star.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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