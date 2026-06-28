Lacework designers turn their talent to Totoro for adorably fashionable socks and clutch bag.

As any Studio Ghibli fan can tell you, Totoro’s natural habitat is a lush forest. That doesn’t mean he’s confined to the woodlands, though. Between his flying top and apparent free pass to ride the Catbus, he’s actually a pretty mobile guy, and now he’s got a new way of getting around with these adorable Totoro socks.

Newly added to the lineup at the Ghibli Museum store, these stylish socks are a collaboration with Mina Perhonen, a Japanese fashion brand from Kanagawa Prefecture with a love for lace. For this project, Mina Perhonen created a new pattern for its Forest Parade line, called Totoro Forest Parade, that combines the brand’s customary nature and wildlife motifs with appearances by Totoro.

An especially clever point is that the lacework isn’t fixed in place. Instead, it attaches to the sock near the hem, but with enough slack that Totoro will playfully dance with every step or dangle as you stretch out your legs.

The lace straps can also be removed, in case you want to sport the accouterment on just one foot for a more asymmetrical look. You could even mix and match colors if you pick up more than one pair.

▼ The socks come in gray, blue, and white, a nod to the colors of the big, medium, and small Totoros.

Mina Perhonen’s Ghibli-inspired lacework is also part of the Totoro Forest Parade Cuddle Purse.

This blue velvet clutch bag features a lace bird for Totoro to make friends with, and acorn-shaped tabs to close or open the main clasp.

The lacework here even features a second subtle Totoro, holding a lotus leaf…

…and the interior has multiple compartments to help keep everything neatly organized.

▼ Design sketches from the lacework’s planning stages

The Totoro Forest Parade Socks are priced at 4,400 yen (US$27.50) per pair, while the bag is 48,400 yen. You don’t necessarily have to go all the way to the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo’s Mitaka district to get your hands on them, as they’re also being offered through the Ghibli Museum Online Shop here and here.

Source: Ghibli Museum

Top image: Ghibli Museum

Insert images: Ghibli Museum (1, 2, 3, 4)

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