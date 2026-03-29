Put your best foot forward with the help of some beloved movie characters.

If you’re a Ghibli fan who believes in function and fashion, then this new release from the studio’s Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain will be right up your alley. Consisting of not one, not two, but a whopping 18 designs, this bumper sock collection will keep your feet warm and protected while adding a dash of anime charm to your outfits, ensuring you feel comfortable and fashionable while stepping out in them.

The collection starts with two “Pattern Socks“, priced at 1,980 yen (US$12.40) each and available in two sizes, 23-25 centimetres (9-9.8 inches), commonly suited to women, and 25-27 centimetres, commonly suited to men.

▼ The first pattern, called Howl’s Moving Castle Room, takes us into the titular character’s bedroom, with its treasure trove of trinkets.

▼ The second pair shines a light on Baron from Whisper of the Heart.

Baron has been beautifully embroidered into these cable pattern socks, in a “brick red” hue.

▼ Next up is a range of “Sneaker” socks, priced at 550 yen per pair and available in one size only – 23-25 centimetres.

▼ Each sock has a gorgeous embroidered character on the heel pull.

▼ Totoro appears on the bright orange My Neighbour Totoro design.

▼ Jiji represents Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼ … No Face casts a silent spell over this Spirited Away design…

▼ … Baby Boh, in mouse form, adds charm to another Spirited Away pair…

▼ … and Calcifer adorns this pair for Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ Now we move on to a series of Sagara Embroidary Socks, also in size 23-25 centimetres only, and priced at 880 yen per pair.

▼ There are four to collect in this series, each featuring a character from a different Ghibli film.

▼ The Small Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ Ootori from Spirited Away.

▼ And Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ Now we have the “Float Embroidery” socks, in size 23-25 centimetres, and priced at 880 yen per pair.

▼ These socks come with distinctive, puffy motifs on the design.

▼ My Neighbour Totoro

▼ Whisper of the Heart

▼ Spirited Away

▼ Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Finally, we have three “Amerib” Crew Length socks, in the 23-25 centimetre size, priced at 550 yen per pair.

▼ “Amerib” is an amalgamation of “ribbed” and “American”, referring to the American casual style championed by Ghibli’s GBL brand.

▼ My Neighbour Totoro “Catbus”

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service “Jiji”

▼ Howl’s Moving Castle “Window”

With so many designs and characters in the collection, choosing which ones to take home with you will be a very tough call. They’re only available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online in limited numbers, though, so you’ll want to act fast to avoid missing out.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18)

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